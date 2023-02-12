Harrison Butker’s Wife & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will have his wife, Isabelle, and two children cheering on Sunday, February 12, against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

Butker, who sent the Chiefs to the Super Bowl on a 45-yard field goal on January 29, married Isabelle in 2018 after knowing each other since high school at Westminster High in Georgia. Harrison became an NFL kicker when the Chiefs drafted him in 2017 the same year he proposed to Isabelle.

Here’s a snapshot of their marriage and family life.

1. Isabelle and Harrison are devout Catholics and attend the Latin Mass

Isabelle and Harrison value the Traditional Latin Mass, which has come under fire in recent years with Vatican-initiated restrictions and most recently and FBI investigation.

Nonetheless, Harrison has spoken up for the Latin Mass, which he occasionally serves at as an altar server. A photo of him serving went viral on social media after the Chiefs’ AFC Championship Game win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I feel like I‘m almost not welcome in the Church for wanting to go to the Latin Mass and for wanting to have a traditional confirmation for my children” Harrison told the National Catholic Register in 2022. I feel like I’m a lesser-than Catholic and not part of the Church because I want to attend the traditional rite. But that’s not the reality at all. I want to be obedient to the Church. I want to stay within the Church. It seems like I’m getting persecuted just because I have a love for the traditional rite. And that rite is getting taken away, unfortunately, which is very sad.”

Harrison also shared a message, in that interview, for Pope Francis that he would share if he could.

2. Harrison Says that Isabelle Pushes Him to ‘Be a Better Man’

Harrison kicked off announcing his engagement to Isabella in 2017, via Instagram, about how she makes him better “a better man”.

“From the first moments of our relationship, back in freshman year of high school, I always envisioned marrying you and raising a family together,” Harrison wrote. “You push me to be a better man and are so patient and forgiving when I fall short. I am truly amazed at how God has worked in your life and in our relationship and pray we continue to learn and grow from each other.”

3. Harrison and Isabelle Supported a New Pregnancy Center in Kansas City

In 2022, Harrison and Isabelle helped raise funds at a Mardi Gras fundraiser for the Kansas City Kansas Pregnancy Clinic.

Guests had photos taken with the couple, and Harrison signed autographs. The pregnancy center offers services to women with unexpected pregnancies.

4. Isabelle Played Basketball and Volleyball

Harrison isn’t the only athlete in the family. Isabelle played basketball and volleyball at Westminster. She also tutored young math students and worked for a pet shelter.

5. Isabelle Double Majored in College

Isabelle earned degrees in computer science and Spanish when she attended Rhodes College in Memphis. Harrison meanwhile attended Georgia Tech where he kicked for the Yellow Jackets football team and majored in engineering.

Since Isabelle isn’t active on social media, little is known about her beyond her husband’s Instagram posts.