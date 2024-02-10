Highest-Paid Chiefs Players in the 2024 Super Bowl

As the 2024 Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers features several of the NFL‘s best players, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that these stars are among the highest-paid players in the league.

It also shouldn’t surprise anyone that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the highest-paid player in the 2024 Super Bowl, given the 10-year/$450 million contract extension he signed ahead of the 2020 campaign.

Given the superstar status of Travis Kelce, one might think he’d sit in second on the list of the highest-paid Chiefs, but the nine-time Pro Bowler actually ranks fifth. Technically, he’ll rank fourth for the Super Bowl as All-Pro guard Joe Thuney has been ruled out due to a pectoral injury.

Based on the average annual value (AAV) of every NFL player’s contract as listed on Spotrac, here’s a brief look at the highest-paid Chiefs players appearing in the 2024 Super Bowl.

2024 Super Bowl Highest-Paid Players: Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes, QB, $45 million

As mentioned, Patrick Mahomes signed a 10-year/$450 million extension with the Chiefs ahead of the 2020 NFL season that could pay him up to $503 million with incentives.

This past September, while the overall amount remained the same, the two sides agreed to a restructured deal that moved $43.3 million to the 2023-2026 league years and will pay him $208.1 million in guaranteed money over that time frame.

Jawaan Taylor, RT, $20 million

After playing the first four seasons of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who selected him with the 35th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, right tackle Jawaan Taylor agreed to a four-year/$80 million contract with the Chiefs ahead of this past season.

Chris Jones, DT, $19.5 million

Unable to reach an agreement with Kansas City on a long-term extension this past offseason, defensive tackle Chris Jones held out of training camp and missed the Chiefs’ season opener against the Detroit Lions.

Ahead of Week 2, the two sides ultimately agreed to a one-year revised contract worth $19.5 million. Despite getting a late start to the season, Jones earned First-Team All-Pro honors for the second consecutive year after recording 30 tackles and 10.5 sacks.

Joe Thuney, LG, $16 million

As mentioned, All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney, who signed a five-year/$80 million contract with the Chiefs ahead of the 2021 season after spending the first five years of his career with the New England Patriots, will miss the 2024 Super Bowl with a pectoral injury.

Thuney suffered the injury during Kansas City’s Divisional Round victory over the Buffalo Bills and also missed the AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Travis Kelce, TE, $14.31 million

Despite having two years remaining on his contract at the time, Travis Kelce signed a four-year/$57.25 million contract extension with the Chiefs ahead of the 2020 campaign.

Kelce had one of his worst statistical years during the regular season, failing to reach the 1,000-yard mark for the first time since 2015, but has come on strong in Kansas City’s three postseason victories, catching 23 passes for 262 yards with 3 touchdowns.

Despite having an AAV of $14.31 million, Kelce will be the second-highest-paid tight end in the 2024 Super Bowl, as George Kittle earns an average of $15 million.

Justin Reid, S, $10.5 million

After spending the first four years of his career with the Houston Texans, safety Justin Reid signed a three-year/$31.5 million with the Chiefs ahead of the 2022 season. Reid led Kansas City in total tackles during the regular season with 95 and recorded 3.0 sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble.