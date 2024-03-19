Key Chiefs Signing Named NFL’s ‘Best Overall’ Free Agent Acquisition

There has been no shortage of signings since the NFL’s free agency period began on March 13. But the Kansas City Chiefs signing wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown has been named the best free agent acquisition by a couple of ESPN analysts.

ESPN gauged who their panel of NFL analysts believes has been the best free agent signing so far, and senior Andscape writer Jason Reid explained why Brown to the Chiefs tops the list.

“Kansas City GM Brett Veach addressed the team’s biggest offseason concern. The Chiefs led the league in dropped passes (38) last season. Veach needed to acquire a potential difference-maker at the receiver position, and Brown has elite speed and is an elusive runner after the catch,” Reid wrote on March 19. “In his five NFL seasons, Brown has 3,644 receiving yards and 28 touchdowns. He gives the Chiefs their best deep threat since they traded Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins.”

NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid also believes Kansas City signing Brown has been the best free agent signing thus far.

“It’s not a secret that, outside of Rashee Rice, the Chiefs’ receivers last season were underwhelming,” Reid wrote. A huge missing element of the scheme last season was the lack of downfield consistency. Brown brings that added dimension and immediately becomes the No. 1 target for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.”

Chiefs Contract With Hollywood Brown a Great Value

Brown’s deal with the Chiefs is for one year, $7 million, and is worth a maximum value of $11 million. Though Brown is coming off of an injury-riddled season and is trying to re-establish his value, Kansas City was able to sign Brown to a deal that is under the market value.

According to Spotrac’s calculated market value, Brown is worth a four-year, $59.5 million contract, which is an average annual value (AAV) of $14.8 million.

To put Brown’s contract with the Chiefs into perspective, Brown’s $7 million base salary for 2024 ranks 34th among all NFL receivers, according to Over The Cap.

Hollywood Brown Ready to Play With ‘Passionate’ Patrick Mahomes

Speaking to the media during his introductory press conference with the Chiefs on March 18, Brown explained why he chose to sign with the two-time defending Super Bowl champions.

“Pat (Mahomes) was a big part of it, being able to play with Pat, (Head) Coach (Andy) Reid, a winning culture,” Brown explained. “The offense I felt like I could come in and I could help, I could fit in. All those things played a part, they were strong on me so there was mutual interest, that is very appealing.”

Brown also shared his thoughts on Mahomes and why he wants to catch passes from the star QB.

“From the outside looking in he seems like a guy that is very passionate, and I’m a very passionate person,” Brown said. “He wants to win, (he’ll) do everything necessary to win. That’s somebody you want to play with, you want to play with someone who will bring the best out of you that’s going to push your game to the next level. I feel like he’s definitely one of those types of guys.”