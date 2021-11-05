Melvin Ingram Details Why He Didn’t Sign With Chiefs During Offseason

The most painstaking part about the Kansas City Chiefs’ deadline trade for Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Melvin Ingram was the Chiefs’ inability to sign Ingram this past offseason, thus forcing them to give up draft capital in order to bring him aboard.

Ingram, 32, was a free agent this offseason, and traveled to Kansas City for a visit on March 24, according to Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star. However, he left Missouri with no deal and remained a free agent until July 20, which is when he signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh, per Pro Football Reference.

So why was it that Ingram, whose one-year deal with the Steelers was for just $4 million, decided to not join the defending AFC champions during the offseason? The three-time Pro Bowler detailed his decision during his first press conference as a member of the Chiefs on Thursday, November 4.

Ingram: God Has a Plan for Me

While Ingram didn’t totally shed light on why exactly he didn’t sign with Kansas City, he put his journey that started with the Steelers and now the Chiefs this season into what he called “God’s plan.”