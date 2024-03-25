Insider Blasts Chiefs for Balking at Three-Peat by Trading CB L’Jarius Sneed

There have been mixed reviews regarding the Kansas City Chiefs trading cornerback L’Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick and a swap of 2024 seventh-round picks.

But one of the harshest criticisms of the two-time defending Super Bowl champions’ trade was The Athletic NFL insider Jeff Howe, who gave the Chiefs an F for a grade.

“Not even Eric Stonestreet can find a rosy way to paint this one,” Howe wrote on March 23.

“It’s understandable that the Chiefs couldn’t find room for Sneed on the books with a long-term deal, but he would have been more valuable to them on the roster during his franchise year.

“It’s also likely he would have helped the Chiefs get a 2026 third-round compensatory pick if he walked in free agency a year from now. So the Chiefs gave up a season of Sneed for a better third-round pick a year earlier. That logic would work for some teams, but it doesn’t make as much sense for a perennial Super Bowl favorite amid a dynasty.

“Sure, the Chiefs will be fine because Patrick Mahomes will continue to be Patrick Mahomes. The superstar quarterback somehow took his game to an even higher level last season to overcompensate for some flaws on the roster, and he’ll be tasked to do it again in 2024. They’re also banking on defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to continue working wonders for his unit.

“Trading Sneed seemed likely for quite a while. But giving him up for a future third-round pick doesn’t add up.”

Meanwhile, Howe gave the Titans an A for their side of the trade.

“They land an elite player at a premium position for a future third-round pick,” he wrote.

Chiefs Get Guaranteed Compensation by Trading Away L’Jarius Sneed

Yes, the option was available for Kansas City to keep Sneed on the roster with a $19.8 million cap hit for the 2024 season, let him walk in 2025, and potentially get a 2026 third-round compensatory pick for his departure. But “potentially” is the word we need to focus on to understand why the Chiefs opted to go in a different direction.

Kansas City is not guaranteed a compensatory pick if Sneed signs with another team in 2025. The compensatory formula is exactly that — a formula. The player’s production the season prior as well as additions the Chiefs make factor into what the team could receive from the league for Sneed’s departure.

So, Kansas City decided to go with compensation that, not only includes a third-round pick that will be a higher draft position than a comp pick will be but also includes a draft pick for next year’s draft instead of two years from now. They also get a better draft slot on Day 3, and all of the draft picks from Tennessee are guaranteed to the Chiefs in exchange for Sneed’s services.

Chiefs Now Without L’Jarius Sneed for Three-Peat Attempt

The downside is that Kansas City doesn’t get to retain Sneed for the 2024 season. But it’s better that the Chiefs guaranteed themselves compensation in return for Sneed’s departure now instead of risking it all by waiting another year. The team has too strong a history of developing young cornerbacks to go any route besides the former.

Yes, keeping Sneed on the franchise tag would have boosted Kansas City’s chances of pulling off a three-peat next season. But doing that wouldn’t be the best decision by the front office if the goal is for the team to maintain a high level of success over the long term.

Giving general manager Brett Veach more and better draft picks is the way.