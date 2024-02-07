Chiefs Star Suffers Devastating Loss Days Before the Super Bowl

Amid the shining lights in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl, Kansas City Chiefs starter Jawaan Taylor is grieving.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, February 7, Taylor revealed his grandmother died “four days” ago. While it was first reported that his mother, Wendy, died, the 26-year-old clarified the report himself. He posted, “Just to clear the air… It’s my Grandmother that passed away 4 Days ago, NOT my mother. Long Live Mary Taylor. 👑🙏🏽❤️🕊️.”

Taylor, who signed a four-year $80 million contract with the Chiefs last March, is using the devastating loss to fuel his game.

“I dedicate this game to her,” Taylor said.

Taylor’s father, Rev. Robert Taylor, died “unexpectedly” on January 18, 2022, as reported by The Florida Times-Union. Taylor’s parents, who shared three children, were been married 27 years before his death.

After Robert died, Wendy became even more of a rock in Taylor’s life. She told the outlet, “It’s all a part of it being in the NFL, the competition comes. And you know you’re going to have to compete. You have to fight for your job every day. People are lining up and waiting to get in your spot. So that’s why you go out there and remember what your daddy always says, ‘Finish.'”

“That’s what he would always tell him, ‘Finish. Don’t start it, finish. And on every snap play to the whistle.’”

One month after signing his monster contract with the Chiefs, Taylor surprised Wendy with a white Bentley. Taylor shared a video of the special moment on Instagram. He captioned the post, “When You Surprise Your Mom With Her Dream Car As An Early Mother’s Day Gift… Love You Queen! ❤️🤞🏽👑.”

Jawaan Taylor’s Mother Credited His Father for His Competitive Drive

Wendy, who grew up in a household with four brothers who weren’t allowed to play football, initially wasn’t a fan of the sport. She credited Robert for their son’s journey to becoming the Jacksonville Jaguars’ second-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

“Robert is definitely the influence when it comes to football, because I never wanted my kids to play,” Wendy told the outlet.

“And even when Jawaan started playing at the age of four, playing flag [football], my husband would take them to practice. He did all of that.” However, Taylor’s passion and talent quickly made her fan. (Robert) saw potential [in Jawaan]. He’s like, ‘Yeah, if I can just get you to be mean, you got every tool it takes, Jawaan,’” Wendy recalled.

The Florida alum said his father’s driving presence meant everything. “Him being supportive, being at all my games and taking me to all my camps in high school, getting ready for college and just being my motivator, you know, pushing me,” Jawaan said. “Because he saw potential in me at a very young age before I saw it in myself.”

Wendy also credited her husband for her son’s relentless drive. “He loves competition,” Wendy said. “He’s like that type of person with a strong mindset. When he gets something in his head, trust me, this is coming from his mother, he’s very dedicated and he’s going to make it happen. Trust me.

“That’s how he [is]. And you know what? He gets that from his dad. That’s how my husband was. He’s that type of person.”

Jawaan Taylor Ignored 49ers Star Nick Bosa’s Blunt Criticism

Despite his grief, Taylor is staying focused and collected. Last week, the San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa was asked what stands out about Chiefs tackles Donovan Smith and Taylor’s penalties this season.

“They hold a lot,” Bosa answered.

Bosa’s answer immediately caused a stir on X, formerly known as Twitter. While many people took his comments as a harsh knock, others couldn’t help but admit he was not lying. During the regular season, Taylor was penalized 7 times for holding and 9 false starts. Taylor garnered 5 more flags than Jets’ Mekhi Bekton and Ravens’ Ronnie Stanley, who tied for second place (12 penalties).

When asked about Bosa’s comments in Las Vegas, Taylor didn’t take the bait. “It’s part of the game, man,” Taylor said, per AtoZ Sports. “I’m just looking forward to the game on Sunday.”