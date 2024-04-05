Ex-Chiefs Super Champ Posts Cryptic Message Amid Free Agency

The Kansas City Chiefs are working hard to rebuild their roster to make a legit run a Super Bowl three-peat. While the Chiefs retained several free agents, Jerick McKinnon is still on the market.

After the Chiefs cleared nearly $20 million from L’Jarius Sneed‘s trade to the Tennessee Titans, Kansas City made the surprise move to re-sign running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on April 2. As for McKinnon, his future remains unclear.

The veteran running back rarely posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, so his message on Friday, April 5 garnered attenion. “A lot of ppl can’t come round me no more that’s just how that cookie crumbles 🤷‍♂️,” McKinnon posted.

Fans flooded the post with comments. One person responded, “Need you to stay and retire a Chiefs!!! Let’s get that 3rd ring!!!” Another fan posted, “If Jerick doesn’t get re-signed & leaves the Chiefs I may actually cry.”

The 31-year-old shared a cryptic tweet during free agency last season. After a career year, “The disrespect is crazy,” he posted. Two months, later he re-signed with the Chiefs on a one-year, $1.3 million contract.

McKinnon played a crucial role in Kansas City’s run to a Super Bowl championship in 2023. During the regular season, he recorded 72 carries for 291 yards and a touchdown, along with 56 receptions for 512 yards and 9 scores. He added another 19 rushes for 60 yards in the postseason.

Against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, McKinnon could’ve scored a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. However, he purposely stopped two yards short of the end zone, which helped set up the Chiefs for the game-winning field goal.

In 12 games last season, McKinnon registered 21 rushes for 60 yards and 1 touchdown, along with 25 receptions for 192 yards and 4 scores.

Jerick McKinnon Underwent Surgery Last Season, But Returned to Play in the Super Bowl

The Chiefs placed McKinnon on injured reserve on December 24. While the veteran was believed to be dealing with a groin injury, his injury turned out to be much worse.

Chiefs Digest’s Matt Derrick reported, “McKinnon underwent the procedure on Jan. 2 in Philadelphia performed by noted core muscle specialist Dr. William Meyers. In addition to the muscle tear, McKinnon also sustained a fracture in his pelvic bone.”

“The typical return from a similar procedure is at least six to eight weeks,” Derrick wrote. “Tight end Blake Bell, who underwent a similar surgery last year performed by Dr. Meyers, missed the first 14 games of the 2022 season.” Therefore, it seemed highly unlikely “Jet” would return for their postseason run.

However, McKinnon defied expectations and was active when the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in overtime in the Super Bowl. Five weeks after surgery, McKinnon caught both of his targets for 15 yards against his former team.

Chiefs News: Former Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins Remains an Option

The Chiefs announced Edwards-Helaire’s new contract on the same day former Baltimore Ravens star J.K. Dobbins was in Kansas City on a free-agency visit.

Even after re-signing Edwards-Helaire, the door is not closed on Dobbins joining the Chiefs. The Athletic’s Nate Taylor posted, “As for JK Dobbins, I’m told his visit today was productive for both parties, perhaps a partnership that could happen later this offseason.”

Dobbins missed the entirety of the 2023 NFL season after tearing his Achilles in Week 1. While the 25-year-old is a force when healthy, staying healthy is a big concern for the former Ohio State star. Since the Ravens selected Dobbins in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, he’s played in just 27 combined regular-season and postseason games.

Harrington posted, “If the argument is CEH > JK because he’s been healthier, sure. Clyde only has 487 more career yards than JK despite having 207 more carries. He’s a better receiver and has been healthier but he’s an incredibly average option.”