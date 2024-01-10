Chiefs Former Super Bowl RB ‘Unlikely’ to Return for Playoff Run

After the Kansas City Chiefs placed Jerick Mckinnon on injured reserve on December 24, the door was left open for the running back to return should the team advance past the Wild Card round.

However, if the Chiefs defeat the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, January 13, it seems they will have to continue their Super Bowl journey without McKinnon. The veteran was dealing with much more than a groin injury, according to Chiefs Digest’s Matt Derrick.

“McKinnon underwent the procedure on Jan. 2 in Philadelphia performed by noted core muscle specialist Dr. William Meyers,” Derrick reported. “In addition to the muscle tear, McKinnon also sustained a fracture in his pelvic bone.”

While Chiefs head coach Andy Reid hasn’t officially ruled McKinnon out, “the typical return from a similar procedure is at least six to eight weeks,” Derrick wrote. “Tight end Blake Bell, who underwent a similar surgery last year performed by Dr. Meyers, missed the first 14 games of the 2022 season.” Therefore, it’s “unlikely the 31-year-old running back will return this season.”

Jerick McKinnon Super Bowl Slide Appreciation! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/hQbt7lud8J — Brad Henson Productions (@BradHensonPro) May 14, 2023

Jerick McKinnon played a crucial role in Kansas City’s run to winning Super Bowl LVII last year. During the regular season, he recorded 72 carries for 291 yards and a touchdown, along with 56 receptions for 512 yards and 9 scores.

He added another 19 rushes for 60 yards in the postseason. In the championship game, McKinnon could’ve scored a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. However, he purposely stopped two yards short of the end zone, which helped set up the Chiefs for the game-winning field goal.

In 12 game appearances this season, McKinnon recorded 21 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown along with 25 receptions for 192 yards and four scores.

Chiefs Fans Are Worried Jerick McKinnon Won’t Come Back From This Injury

RB Jerick McKinnon is unlikely to return this season after undergoing surgery for a core muscle injury, per @mattderrick.#KCSN | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/rmgXBpfZu4 — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) January 10, 2024



Chiefs Kingdom was devastated to learn McKinnon likely won’t return for the playoffs. One fan posted on X, “Damn, we not winning that ring last year without em. Shouts to jet man.”

Due to his age, some fans lamented that they likely saw his final game in Kansas City. The former third-round pick from the 2014 NFL draft signed a one-year, $1.3 million contract with the Chiefs. He is set to become a free agent this offseason.

However, other fans are worried McKinnon won’t come back from this injury at all. One man reacted, “He’s actually a bigger loss than most would admit. This hurts, and with him being 32 this year, he’s probably done in the NFL…”

Chiefs Will Rely Heavily on RB Isiah Pacheco & Clyde Edwards Helaire in the Playoffs

After learning that McKinnon fractured his pelvis, it’s surprising that the Chiefs didn’t try to scoop up another running back. However, the Chiefs played La’Mical Perine for the entirety of their Week 18 matchup. Perhaps, preparing him to take over McKinnon’s role.

Luckily, the Chiefs No. 1 running back, Isiah Pacheco, looks to be back to full health. He’s been a full participant in practice every day this week after injuring his shoulder. Pacheco finished the regular season with 205 rushes for 935 yards and seven touchdowns. He also recorded 44 receptions for 244 yards and two scores.

Veteran running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is also ready to go. In 15 games appearances and three starts, he tallied 70 rushes for 233 yards and a touchdown, along with 17 receptions for 188 yards and a score.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes told reporters on January 9 that he’s “extremely confident” in the team’s offense heading into Saturday night’s matchup.

“Not only in our offense, but in our football team,” Mahomes said. “You see how the defense is playing. Offensively, I feel like we’re going to play our best football at the right time. I think if we can just score — we don’t even have to score too many points. If we can just score enough points, our defense will shut the door, and we can find a way to get the win.”