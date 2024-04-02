Chiefs WR Sends 2-Word Message to Recruit Former Ravens $4 Million RB

The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the free agency market after cornerback L’Jarius Sneed‘s trade to the Tennessee Titans cleared. With an extra $19.8 million in cash, the Chiefs have several roster holes to fill, including running back.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday, April 2, that former Baltimore Ravens star J.K. Dobbins was “currently in Kansas City on a visit with the Chiefs per his agency LAA Sports & Entertainment. The former Ravens starting running back ‘is expected to have a home very soon.'”

Spotrac.com projects Dobbins, the Ravens’ second-round pick from the 2020 NFL draft, earning a two-year, $4.3 million contract.

One person hoping Dobbins’ new “home” is with the Chiefs is wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, who signed a one-year $7 million deal with Kansas City last month. To lure the 25-year-old, Brown recycled the same recruitment message Chiefs head coach Andy Reid used on him.

Brown posted, “@Jkdobbins22 Think Diamonds 🤭💯.”

Brown shared the text messages he received from Reid before agreeing to a deal with the Chiefs. “Hollywood, think Red today, KC Red with diamonds!!!” Reid messaged with a wink-face emoji. After Kansas City won back-to-back Super Bowls, the message worked.

Brown responded, “Yessir love the sound of that. Think Hollywood Brown. Lights, Camera, Action,” with two rocket ships emojis.

Reid used a similar tactic while recruiting linebacker Drue Tranquill last offseason. “Andy Reid literally texted me the morning of [when] I was going to make my decision and he was like, ‘Think red. Think red. Think Super Bowls,’” Tranquill told NFL Access.

“I just felt really valued over there, felt like they really had a role for me and really wanted me over there.”

Chiefs News: J.K. Dobbins’ Lengthy Injury History Is Concerning



Dobbins entered the NFL with high expectations after becoming the first running back in Ohio State history to rush for over 2,000 yards (2,003) in a single season. In 15 game appearances and 1 start in his rookie year, Dobbins registered 134 rushes for 805 yards and 9 touchdowns.

However, after tearing his ACL in a preseason game, he missed the entire 2021 NFL season. He appeared in 8 games the following year, recording 92 rushes for 520 yards and 2 scores, along with 7 receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown. During the first week of the 2023 NFL season, the former Buckeyes star tore his Achilles in Week 1.

Dobbins’ performance when healthy is not a concern, it’s his ability to stay healthy. However, he should be ready to go in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero posted on March 26, “Dobbins has been cleared for football activities, Dr. Neal ElAttrache wrote in a letter to select teams today, noting Dobbins looks ‘outstanding’ coming off a torn Achilles. Dobbins, who averages 5.8 ypc in his career, is expected to take visits soon. ”

Before visiting the Chiefs, Dobbins had a free agency visit with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chiefs are Considered the ‘Ideal Landing Spot’ for J.K. Dobbins



The 5-foot-10, 215-pound running back could offer the Chiefs a huge offensive boost. Bleacher Report’s Scott Polacek dubbed Kansas City the “ideal landing spot” for Dobbins.

“He wouldn’t be expected to be the clear-cut featured back thanks to the presence of Isiah Pacheco, which should allow him to work his way back into a rotation as he returns to the field. What’s more, defenses will hardly ever stack the box against him since Patrick Mahomes is under center, which should create plenty of running lanes.

“Adding someone who has posted nearly six yards per rushing attempt to an offense that already features Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Brown and Pacheco could be quite the issue for the rest of the league as the Chiefs attempt to win a third straight Lombardi Trophy.”