WR Josh Gordon Reinstated, Finds New Home With Chiefs

After the shocking 30-24 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs knew they had to do something to make them serious Super Bowl contenders. In just 24 hours, they began the (re)building process.

On Monday, ESPN senior NFL reporter Adam Schefter tweeted that wide receiver Josh Gordon is signing with the team, with his agents Eric Dounn and Matt Leist confirming the news.

Former All-Pro WR Josh Gordon, who is being reinstated, is planning to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs, sources tell ESPN. His agents, Eric Dounn and Matt Leist from @LAASportsEnt, confirmed Gordon is headed to Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/nqpJXn3oni — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 27, 2021

In the minutes following Schefter’s tweet, Gordon posted remarks of his own, saying he was ready to “get to work” in Kansas City.

Time to get to work. 🎯 @Chiefs 🙏🏾 — Flash (@JOSH_GORDONXII) September 27, 2021

According to The Kansas City Star’s Herbie Teope, Kansas City is signing Gordon to the practice squad, with plans to promote him to the 53-man roster once “he’s up to speed.”

“We are grateful that the NFL appreciates the work that Josh put in and now he has earned another opportunity to be part of this league,” Gordon’s agent, Zac Hiller said on September 24, via ESPN. “We are proud of Josh, and I know all the fans can’t wait to see him on Sundays.”

Per the same ESPN article, the 30-year-old could be eligible to play this coming Sunday when the Chiefs pay head coach Andy Reid’s old stomping grounds a visit in Philadelphia.

Details of his contract have yet to be revealed, but we’ll be sure to update when they are confirmed.

Gordon Has Been Suspended Six Times by the NFL

Though extremely talented, Gordon does come with a significant amount of caution. The Houston native has been suspended by the league six times, five of those stemming from concerns relating to substance abuse. A round two pick the 2012 supplemental draft, per a 2017 feature in GQ, his battle with substance abuse dates back to middle school.

“The anxiety, the fitting in and stuff. Not being comfortable with who I was,” he said. “Socially, I felt awkward, talking with people, telling them where I was living. Other kids have nicer stuff than you, ‘you’re poor’ type of s–t. A lot of inadequacy, I think, is the reason why I initially got into it.”

His first league suspension came in 2013, after the NFL found Gordon was violating the substance-abuse policy. Before training camp in 2014, Sportscasting.com reports Gordon Gordon was detained for a DWI and consequently suspended for the entire upcoming campaign.

A year later, Gordon would once again be suspended for the 2015 season for the same offense. His January 2016 request for reinstatement was denied when he didn’t pass a drug test. The former Baylor Bear was reinstated in July 2016 on a conditional basis, but had to sit out the first four games of the season as an extension of the indefinite suspension from the 2014 season. A week before Gordon was scheduled to make his return, he checked into an in-patient rehab facility and did not play in the 2016 season.

