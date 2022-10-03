S Juan Thornhill Blasts Chiefs-Bucs Officials for Costly Penalty

Late in the third quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 41–31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4, quarterback Tom Brady threw a pass from Kansas City’s four-yard line to Mike Evans that fell incomplete in the endzone due to safety Juan Thornhill intervening.
However, a flag was thrown on the play, and the penalty was on Thornhill for what the officials said was unnecessary roughness.
Video review showed that Thornhill initiated contact with Evans after Evans had made contact with the football. Thornhill also led with his shoulder and didn’t aim for the head/neck area. So, a penalty being called was not justified.
The result was a first down for Tampa Bay’s offense at Kansas City’s two-yard line. Three plays later, rookie running back Rachaad White punched it in the end zone to bring it back to a two-possession game.
Although the result of that play and the entire drive didn’t change the outcome of the game for the Chiefs, it was nevertheless frustrating to see an officiating blunder of that magnitude.
Thornhill Sounds Off on Officials After Game
Using Twitter as his vessel after the game, Thornhill reacted to the unnecessary roughness call on him in the third quarter.
“Should I start playing two hand touch or something?? SMH,” he wrote on October 3.
Fellow Chiefs safety Justin Reid responded to Thornhill’s tweet, saying, “Wouldn’t change a damn thing on this hit. Keep teeing off dawg.”
Other Twitter users also reacted to Thornhill calling out the Chiefs-Bucs officials.
“Perfect hit. Shoulder to the chest, head to the side, no leading with the crown, no contact to the neck/head. Horrible call by the ref,” another user wrote. “The either need to read the rules better, or the ref upstairs should be able to call down for a review on BS flags like this.”
“That was a classic, ‘Brady is getting his butt kicked, let’s get him back in the game’ flag. Keep getting after it, Juan,” another user wrote.
“This is why I hate playing Brady,” another user wrote. “You can’t let it be a one score game because he and his receivers can do no wrong and you can’t touch him or his receivers. In a 1 score game those advantages come back to haunt you.”
Chiefs Defense Stout on Sunday Night Football
Against the Tom Brady-led Buccaneers offense with receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Julio Jones returning from injury, the Chiefs defense had their best outing of the young season.
The unit forced nine total pressures on Brady (4 QB hits, 4 QB hurries), one of which was a strip-sack by L’Jarius Sneed that was recovered by Chris Jones deep in Tampa Bay territory and set up Kansas City’s fourth touchdown of the day.
The Chiefs’ defense also dominated in the run game, which forced the Buccaneers to abandon it during the second half. Tampa Bay finished with 6 rushes for 3 yards. Veteran running back Leonard Fournette had 3 rushes for -3 yards.
The Chiefs enter Week 5 with a 3-1 record which keeps them in first place in the AFC West ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2), Denver Broncos (2-2), and Las Vegas Raiders (1-3).
Next up for Kansas City is a Monday Night Football matchup against the Raiders on October 10.