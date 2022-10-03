S Juan Thornhill Blasts Chiefs-Bucs Officials for Costly Penalty

Late in the third quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 41–31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4, quarterback Tom Brady threw a pass from Kansas City’s four-yard line to Mike Evans that fell incomplete in the endzone due to safety Juan Thornhill intervening.

What more do you want from Juan Thornhill here? #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/XaayvIBlRw — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) October 3, 2022

However, a flag was thrown on the play, and the penalty was on Thornhill for what the officials said was unnecessary roughness.

Video review showed that Thornhill initiated contact with Evans after Evans had made contact with the football. Thornhill also led with his shoulder and didn’t aim for the head/neck area. So, a penalty being called was not justified.

The result was a first down for Tampa Bay’s offense at Kansas City’s two-yard line. Three plays later, rookie running back Rachaad White punched it in the end zone to bring it back to a two-possession game.

Although the result of that play and the entire drive didn’t change the outcome of the game for the Chiefs, it was nevertheless frustrating to see an officiating blunder of that magnitude.

Thornhill Sounds Off on Officials After Game

Using Twitter as his vessel after the game, Thornhill reacted to the unnecessary roughness call on him in the third quarter.

“Should I start playing two hand touch or something?? SMH,” he wrote on October 3.

Should I start playing two hand touch or something?? SMH https://t.co/hUiM1nPb3U — The_Juan_And_Only (@Juan_Thornhill) October 3, 2022

Fellow Chiefs safety Justin Reid responded to Thornhill’s tweet, saying, “Wouldn’t change a damn thing on this hit. Keep teeing off dawg.”

Wouldn’t change a damn thing on this hit. Keep teeing off dawg 😤 — Justin Reid (@JustinqReid) October 3, 2022

Other Twitter users also reacted to Thornhill calling out the Chiefs-Bucs officials.

“Perfect hit. Shoulder to the chest, head to the side, no leading with the crown, no contact to the neck/head. Horrible call by the ref,” another user wrote. “The either need to read the rules better, or the ref upstairs should be able to call down for a review on BS flags like this.”

Perfect hit. Shoulder to the chest, head to the side, no leading with the crown, no contact to the neck/head. Horrible call by the ref. The either need to read the rules better, or the ref upstairs should be able to call down for a review on BS flags like this. — Wicked King (@StangXx) October 3, 2022

“That was a classic, ‘Brady is getting his butt kicked, let’s get him back in the game’ flag. Keep getting after it, Juan,” another user wrote.

That was a classic, "Brady is getting his butt kicked, let's get him back in the game" flag. Keep getting after it, Juan. — ❤💛Melanie❤💛 (@Melanie_Sarver) October 3, 2022

“This is why I hate playing Brady,” another user wrote. “You can’t let it be a one score game because he and his receivers can do no wrong and you can’t touch him or his receivers. In a 1 score game those advantages come back to haunt you.”

This is why I hate playing Brady. You can’t let it be a one score game because he and his receivers can do no wrong and you can’t touch him or his receivers. In a 1 score game those advantages come back to haunt you. — Anthony Peterson (@BigP0314) October 3, 2022

Chiefs Defense Stout on Sunday Night Football

Against the Tom Brady-led Buccaneers offense with receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Julio Jones returning from injury, the Chiefs defense had their best outing of the young season.

The unit forced nine total pressures on Brady (4 QB hits, 4 QB hurries), one of which was a strip-sack by L’Jarius Sneed that was recovered by Chris Jones deep in Tampa Bay territory and set up Kansas City’s fourth touchdown of the day.

#Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed blitzes Tom Brady, forces the strip sack, & Chris Jones recovers. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/ygCjDZcVrX — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) October 3, 2022

The Chiefs’ defense also dominated in the run game, which forced the Buccaneers to abandon it during the second half. Tampa Bay finished with 6 rushes for 3 yards. Veteran running back Leonard Fournette had 3 rushes for -3 yards.

#Chiefs rookie DE George Karlaftis takes down RB Leonard Fournette in the backfield #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/lKxI4OfLD2 — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) October 3, 2022

The Chiefs enter Week 5 with a 3-1 record which keeps them in first place in the AFC West ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2), Denver Broncos (2-2), and Las Vegas Raiders (1-3).

Next up for Kansas City is a Monday Night Football matchup against the Raiders on October 10.