Chiefs Veteran Blasted for Bragging After Loss to Bengals

Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid grabbed headlines in Week 13 when he said he would lock down Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst when the two matched up at Paycor Stadium on December 4.

Hurst got hurt early in that game and didn’t return, and the Chiefs lost the game 27-24. After the game, Reid apologized to Hurst via the media for the trash talk prior to the game. Yet, Reid opted to take to Twitter to check his receipts publicly two days later.

“Unpopular opinion: we lost… but I was still right,” Reid wrote on December 6. “Cry about it.”

Did Hurst end the Chiefs-Bengals with a quiet performance on the stat sheet? Yes. Did that in large part happen because of Reid? No.

Hurst played 9 total snaps in that game, according to PFF, before suffering a calf injury that has him in a walking boot as of Wednesday, December 7, and will have him sidelined for “at least” Week 14, per Kelsey Conway of Enquirer. Hurst caught 2 passes on 3 targets for 12 yards. The one incomplete pass intended for Hurst was an overthrown deep ball by quarterback Joe Burrow with safety Juan Thornhill on the coverage. Thornhill and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed were the players covering Hurst on his 2 other catches.

Twitter Reacts to Reid’s Tweet

The Twitter users that engaged with Reid’s tweet via the comments section were not too kind.

“Really unpopular.. to gloat when you lose!! Especially After Joe Burrow just used your secondary to launch his MVP candidacy.. you guys are proud of 26 for 31.. 286yds.. 2td and a 126 qb rating.. boy you really locked them down.. lol,” Mike Dardis of WLWT News 5 in Cincinnati wrote.

“We should support the team and players,” another Twitter user wrote. “But you playing with fire with tweeting out..unnecessary things especially after a loss..where you called out the opp..and you and the team didn’t back up. I was happy when we signed you, but act more like a captain bc we need it.”

“Sure you were right, you clamped; But this isn’t about individual play [right now],” another user wrote. “Y’all gotta get better as a unit. Genuinely looking like a bottom 5 defense that the offense has to attempt to carry.”

“Support you guys always. But you’ve got to delete this,” another user wrote. “The guy you replaced was talking too much on social media and not performing. You got beat and you’re tweeting this? Unnecessary my man. Let the play do the talking.”

Big Red Talks Loss to Bengals

Speaking to the media the day after Kansas City’s loss to Cincinnati, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid shared his thoughts regarding the team’s third loss of the season.

“So, all in all, I thought we did some good things, we just had a couple mistakes down the stretch and when two good teams are playing each other, that takes place, and it can cost you,” Reid explained on December 5. “And so, that’s kind of what happened. Not that there weren’t plays in between there that needed to be made, likewise, but down the stretch when you have an opportunity to potentially go up on them and make it real difficult, we can’t have these things happen that happened.”

The Chiefs’ next game is the first of two matchups against the division-rival Denver Broncos. The game will take place at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, December 11 at 3:05 p.m. Central. The game will also be available on CBS.