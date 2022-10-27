New Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney Bashes Haters After Being Traded

The Kansas City Chiefs spiced up their bye week with a trade that sent a 2023 third-round pick and conditional sixth-round pick to the New York Giants in exchange for wide receiver Kadarius Toney, per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero on October 27. NFL insider Jordan Schultz was the first to report the trade.

The trade provided good value for the Chiefs; Toney, a first-round pick in 2021, has two years remaining on his rookie deal, which will pay him $5.2 million guaranteed over the next two years, per Over The Cap. He also has a fifth-year option attached to his deal, which potentially keeps him in Kansas City for three more years.

Yet, adding to the receiver room didn’t appear to be a top need for the Chiefs ahead of the November 1 trade deadline. Kansas City is coming off a 44-23 win over the San Francisco 49ers in which first-year Chiefs receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster (7 catches, 124 yards, 1 touchdown) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (3 catches, 111 yards), and Mecole Hardman (6 total touches, 3 touchdowns) had their best outings of the season.

Nevertheless, the Chiefs now have a 23-year-old receiver with a lot of potential that will have Patrick Mahomes throwing him the football. And the Chiefs still have 11 draft picks in 2023 that they can draft or trade for talent with.

Toney Bashes Haters in Viral Tweet

After the trade news broke, Toney took to Twitter to clap back at his haters while potentially exposing himself in the process (no, not in that way).

“That Joke Would’ve Been Funny If I Was Actually Hurt Still LOL…..Irrelevant people don’t get updates,” Toney wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

Toney’s tweet is intriguing because he wrote that he’s not injured. Yet, he hasn’t played in a Giants game since Week 2 due to a team-reported hamstring injury. So, Toney might have accidentally revealed some news about his extended absence from New York’s lineup. That’s probably why he deleted that tweet less than an hour after posting it.

He followed up that tweet with another one, writing, “CHIEFS KINGDOM BABYY Thank You God.”

Twitter Reacts to Toney Joining Chiefs

Twitter users reacted to the Chiefs trading for Toney.

“Let’s be real about Kadarius Toney and this trade,” Matt Verderame of FanSided wrote. “The Giants have a new regime. Toney wasn’t working out, and so NYG, despite needing WRs, moved him for a late third and sixth. The Chiefs did this because the talent is obvious, he’s cheap, and they’re betting on their culture.”

“IMO, here’s how Chiefs fans should consider this move: The trade is mostly for 2023 & 2024,” Nate Taylor of The Athletic wrote. “Kadarius Toney can still have a role this season, but his best production, if he stays healthy, could come after an offseason & camp to be fully functional within the offensive scheme.”

“The upside for the Chiefs acquiring Kadarius Toney is 3.5 years of cost control at a position of need long term, he showed ability when healthy, and can return punts,” Kent Swanson of KC Sports Network wrote. “He’s a better receiver than what will be available with the Poles pick in ’23.”