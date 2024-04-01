Chiefs WR Shares Cryptic Post Amid Rashee Rice’s Suspected Incident

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is wanted by police in connection to a six-vehicle car crash, as first reported by The Dallas Morning News.

Rice’s involvement is not yet clear. However, “a vehicle believed to be registered or leased to Rice was involved in a crash,” the outlet reported. CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reported that Rice “retained counsel, per source. Separately, a release on the incident is expected sometime tomorrow (April 1).”

While Chiefs Kingdom awaits further details, Rice’s teammate, Kadarius Toney, shared a cryptic message on his Instagram Stories. While Toney didn’t tag or name Rice, it appears to be a strong message of support.

“Pray for bro and everyone involved,” Toney wrote with a prayer-hands emoji.

While everyone survived the crash, The News reported that two drivers were treated for minor injuries. Two other people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Kayla Quinn, who was involved in the crash with her 4-year-old son, told The News that white cleats were left in the back of the Lamborghini. Other witnesses said the suspects took “guns and bags from the vehicles before they left,” Quinn told The News.

“I’m just blessed that I was able to walk out of there because it could have been so much worse,” Quinn added.

Dash Cam Video of the Car Crash Suspected to Involve Rashee Rice Went Viral

After a dash cam video of the car crash hit social media, TMZ shared the first photos from the accident. The car crash happened on the North Central Expressway in northeast Dallas and the damage to the vehicles involved was extensive.

TMZ reported that five men “walked away along the side of the freeway” after the crash. “Unclear where they went, and unclear if Rashee himself was in the mix… The cops did not say which vehicle belonged to him… nor did they say he’s a suspect.”

It is not clear if Rice faces any charges. Dallas police spokeswoman Kristin Lowman Lamborghini told The News that the drivers of a Chevrolet Corvette and Lamborghini were both speeding before losing control of their vehicles.

The Lamborghini “hit the center median wall, causing a chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles.” Those inside the Lamborghini and the Corvette left the accident site on foot, Lowman said. They didn’t stop to see if anyone needed medical help or to offer their information.

Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney Had a Tumultuous Season



While Rice, as a rookie, broke out as the Chiefs’ No. 1 wide receiver last season, Toney floundered. The former first-round pick didn’t participate in the final three weeks of the regular season, or any of the four playoff games.

In late January, Toney went on an expletive-filled Instagram rant, claiming the team was lying about his injury status. The 25-year-old then claimed his words were taken out of context.

The Florida alum was clutch during the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win last year, but many fans hoped he wouldn’t return to play against the San Francisco 49ers. With so many drops and penalties during the 2023 season, he was seen more as a liability for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. In 13 game appearances, Toney recorded 27 catches for 169 yards and one score.

While Toney has become a polarizing figure for Chiefs Kingdom, tight end Travis Kelce continued to have his teammate’s back. “I just want him to know it’s always love in this building,” Kelce told reporters on February 2.

As it stands, it seems highly unlikely that Kansas City pick up the fifth-year option on Toney’s contract. However, he’s still under contract through the 2024 season.