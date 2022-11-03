New Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney Throws Shade at Giants

T

he relationship between wide receiver Kadarius Toney and the New York Giants wasn’t great, which is why they shipped the talented 23-year-old receiver just a year and a half after drafting him in the first round.

Toney now gets a fresh start with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he can take his time developing and the expectations aren’t as high as they were for him in New York.

During his first press conference as a member of the Chiefs, Toney shared his thoughts on being traded to the defending AFC West champions.

“I was kind of shocked,” Toney said of the trade. “I’m just looking forward to the opportunity available here.”

Toney also took a subtle shot at his at the Giants during his first presser.

“I would say it feels good to be pretty much wanted by a team, and I think the history probably goes back way a little further than that. Before I even came into the league, they really wanted me here,” Toney said of the Chiefs’ interest in him.

Play

Kadarius Toney: “I just want to come in and do what's asked of me.” | Press Conference 11/2 WR Kadarius Toney speaks to the media ahead of the Week 9 Sunday Night Football matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Subscribe for more videos! bit.ly/2OuOUnB More Chiefs NFL action! bit.ly/2Moa1VR #ChiefsKingdom #Chiefs #KansasCityChiefs #NFL Follow Our Social Media! Website: chiefs.com/ Facebook: facebook.com/KansasCityChiefs Twitter: twitter.com/Chiefs Instagram: instagram.com/chiefs Download the Chiefs Mobile App: iOS: itunes.apple.com/app/id390783578?mt=8 Android: play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.yinzcam.nfl.chiefs 2022-11-02T18:26:41Z

Toney, who will wear No. 19 for Kansas City, also shared his thoughts on being able to play with quarterback Patrick Mahomes

“I really just like seeing him from the TV,” Toney explained. “I know he commanded the huddle, he commanded his offense. So I know at the end of the day I’ve got to make sure I’m disciplined enough to know where I’ve got to be and when I got to be there and just let him do the rest because I know his talent. He can put it wherever you want.”

Will Toney Play in Week 9?

Toney joined the Chiefs during their bye week and is now fully healthy after dealing with a hamstring injury during the first half of the regular season. He was asked during his first Chiefs presser how involved he expects to be in Kansas City’s Week 9 game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football.

“Right now, I don’t really have any expectation,” Toney explained. “I just want to come in and do what’s asked of me. Whatever plays, whatever assignment I’ve got to do, I’m going to do it my hardest.”

Toney was then asked if he felt ready to play for Kansas City in Week 9.

“Yeah, I’m working towards that,” he said. “I’m very eager to go out there and be the player that I am.”

Mahomes Shares Thoughts on Toney

Mahomes was able to share his thoughts on the Chiefs adding Toney during his first press conference following the team’s Week 8 bye.

“Hopefully he’ll be able to use his talent to help take this offense even to another level,” Mahomes said. “He’s super excited. You can tell how much he’s ready to get out there and play. Everybody sees [the] physical gifts he has. He’s bigger than I thought, and he’s done a good job of whenever he had chances to catch the ball and being able to make people miss in space.”

Play

Patrick Mahomes: “Everyone sees how many physical gifts he has.” | Press Conference 11/2 QB Patrick Mahomes speaks to the media ahead of the Week 9 Sunday Night Football matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Subscribe for more videos! bit.ly/2OuOUnB More Chiefs NFL action! bit.ly/2Moa1VR #ChiefsKingdom #Chiefs #KansasCityChiefs #NFL Follow Our Social Media! Website: chiefs.com/ Facebook: facebook.com/KansasCityChiefs Twitter: twitter.com/Chiefs Instagram: instagram.com/chiefs Download the Chiefs Mobile App: iOS: itunes.apple.com/app/id390783578?mt=8 Android: play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.yinzcam.nfl.chiefs 2022-11-02T18:29:41Z

Mahomes also revealed that Toney was a player that Kansas City tried to acquire during the offseason.

“Yeah, it was something that he even approached me about during the offseason,” Mahomes explained. “He kind of has kept me in the loop on everything. It didn’t work then, so you kind of get locked in during the offseason and kind of focus on the guys that are in the building and how we can have success with these guys. And we’ve had a lot of success.

“So, (Brett Veach) came to me, I think after the San Fran (San Francisco 49ers) game and kind of came back and said, ‘This might happen during the bye. We’re talking with it.’ And everything like that. Luckily enough for us, it did happen and we were able to get another talented playmaker in that receiving room.”