Ex-Chiefs 1,000-Yard Rusher Placed on Trade Block: Report

A former member of Chiefs Kingdom is finally getting what he wanted: to be traded.

Well, not yet. But his team is finally open to it.

Former Kansas City Chiefs third-round pick and now a member of the Cleveland Browns, running back Kareem Hunt, told Cleveland in August that he wanted to be traded, but the team denied his request. So, Hunt has been going about his duties as the Browns’ No. 2 back behind All-Pro Nick Chubb for the first seven games of the regular season.

But now it appears that the Browns have changed their tune on trading Hunt.

Cleveland is now listening to offers for Hunt, according to OBR’s Brad Stainbrook on October 24.

Hunt’s Touches Dipped as of Late

After receiving double-digit touches in Weeks 1-5, Hunt managed just 4 touches in Week 6 and 5 touches in Week 7 despite playing roughly half of the team’s offensive snaps as he had in the first five weeks of the regular season, per Pro Football Reference. Hunt, 27, is in the final year of a two-year, $12 million deal with the Browns.

The Browns are currently 2-5 and sit in third place in the AFC North above the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5) and below the Baltimore Ravens (4-3) and Cincinnati Bengals (4-3). The team is still in the hunt for a division title, so they could be looking to add another piece to their unit in exchange for Hunt ahead of the November 1 NFL trade deadline.

Hunt an Option for Jets?

Hunt’s name has been floated around Twitter as an option for the 5-2 New York Jets, who just lost rookie phenom Breece Hall to a torn ACL in Week 7.

“The #Jets have an opportunity to be a playoff team, or they can step back into their usual mediocrity,” Mike Abadir wrote. “If they’re interested in the former, they should make a serious attempt at landing Kareem Hunt, who’s currently being shopped by the #Browns.”

“This is not me being emotional and reactive. I genuinely think it’s a smart idea for the @nyjets to trade for Kareem Hunt. He’s in a contract year so we know we’re getting 110%, downhill runner who can catch the ball and run people over, and at 5-2, your in a race. Make the move,” another user wrote.

‘If Breece Hall’s MRI confirms ACL injury, I’ll be curious to see if #Jets call Browns to check on Kareem Hunt’s availability,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini wrote. “He’s in final year of contract, so it would be a rental. Talent is there. Browns need draft picks. Depends on price tag (and) confidence in Carter/Johnson.”

“Kareem Hunt or Jamaal Williams I would gladly take if Breece is done for year. Wouldn’t cost much and the Jets are well on their way to the playoffs for first time in 12 years. Teams make it like 80% of the time at 5-2,” another user wrote.

“#jets now need to trade for a running back. Kareem Hunt, a free agent to be, feels like the perfect guy. Browns are having a bad year,” New York Posts’ Zach Braziller wrote.

“I’m predicting Kareem Hunt to the NY Jets. Breece Hall being hurt for the year is a big loss and wild enough, the Jets are in the hunt,” another user wrote.