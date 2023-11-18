Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Taking Next Big Step in Relationship: Report

It appears that things are going well between Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop superstar Taylor Swift, as the couple is set to take the next big step in their relationship:

Their parents are going to meet.

According to Entertainment Tonight’s Paige Gawley, Kelce and Swift’s parents are set to meet for the first time at the Chiefs’ home game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football on November 18.

It’s a big step forward for Kelce and Swift in their relationship, as wanting to meet each other’s parents implies they plan on remaining a couple for at least the near future.

Travis Kelce Talks About ‘Karma’ Lyric Change

Kelce went viral during the Chiefs’ bye week for attending Swift’s November 11 show in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where Swift changed the lyrics to her song “Karma” to mention him during the concert.

Kelce was asked by his brother, Jason, about the lyric change, which gave a shoutout to him for traveling to South America in the name of love, on the November 15 episode of their “New Heights” podcast.

“You mean ‘Karma’? Yeah, no, I had no clue. I might’ve had a little bit of a clue,” Travis told his brother. “Definitely when I heard it come out of her mouth, it still shocked me. I was like, ‘Oh shh… she really just said that, all right.'”

Kelce also apologized to Swift’s father, Scott, who was attempting to give Kelce a high-five after he heard the lyric change but was left hanging by Kelce, who appeared not to notice him.

“Mr. Swift, I apologize, big guy. I never miss a high-five, too,” Kelce said. “[I’m a] big high-five guy. It’s the most electric thing you can do at an event.”

Kelce then went on to describe what he witnessed at the concert and how impressed he was with T-Swift.

“It’s crazy how many sold-out shows she has and the venues she keeps going to,” Travis said. “The show was even more electric knowing that I had a little bit more to enjoy it for. And, yeah, Taylor absolutely ripped it. She killed it. Looked like she was having some fun up there.”

Twitter/X Reacts to New About Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to the news of Kelce and Swift’s parents meeting for the first time at Monday Night Football.

“I’m so excited! It’s not that often folks find true love and these families coming together is such a great story in the world today! Peace and love!” one user wrote.

“They couldn’t wait until after they played my team cuz now Ima be watching the game and see Taylor Swift and her family more than Jalen Hurts and the eagles,” another user wrote.

“How fun that will be!! TayTra are so fun together and now the perfect family coming together!! Oh Lord… Silver Bells will be ringing! I predict Mr Swift will wear both lanyards. Lol..” another user wrote.

“What an exciting night. I don’t know what to wear,” another user wrote. “My wife wondered why I started crying. I told her tears of joy. I won’t be able to sleep now. Well, off to get my hair done for the big event. Good luck everyone. Try to stay calm.”