Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Called Out by Ex-NFL Player: ‘I Hope Somebody Stole His Car’

Many folks aren’t taking kindly to Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice being connected to a major car accident that occurred in Dallas on March 30.

Take former NFL receiver Keyshawn Johnson, for example, who blasted Kansas City’s second-year wideout during an appearance on FS1’s Undisputed on April 1.

“I know him and he’s old enough to know better. So I’m pissed at him,” Johnson said, as transcribed by Starcade Media. “I’ve already text him and he won’t respond to me because my text was not nice. [I tried] to get him to understand the life that [he] was getting ready to start.

“Coming out of SMU he had a little red flag here, a little red flag there. He wasn’t the squeakiest, cleanest guy going, which is why he fell to the second round (of the draft),’ Johnson continued. “But I am genuinely mad at him because he knows better, and I know he knows better. I hope somebody stole his car. I have no idea, but if he’s involved in it, it’s the stupidest that he could have ever been involved in. All you gotta do is look at Henry Ruggs!”

What We Know About the Rashee Rice Situation

Dallas police are searching for Rice in connection to a “major accident” that occurred in the Northeast Dallas area Saturday evening, according to the Dallas Morning News.

The outlet reported that a car “believed to be registered or leased” to Rice was involved in a crash on North Central Expressway at about 6:20 p.m. that night.

Dallas police spokeswoman Kristin Lowman told the Morning News that the preliminary investigation determined “a driver in a Chevrolet Corvette and a driver in a Lamborghini were speeding in the far left lane, near University Boulevard, where both lost control of their vehicles.”

Lowman also told the outlet that “the Lamborghini traveled onto the shoulder and ‘hit the center median wall, causing a chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles.’ The occupants of both the Lamborghini and the Corvette all ran from the crash without stopping to see if anyone needed medical help or providing any of their information.”

Two drivers were treated at the crash site for “minor” injuries, and two other people were taken to a hospital with “minor” injuries, according to the Morning News.

Rice is listed as the suspected driver of the Corvette, per a police call sheet obtained by the outlet.

On March 31, TMZ Sports revealed photos of the crash site as well as photos of the alleged occupants of the cars that caused the six-car accident. One of the photos showed a man who looked like Rice, though there has been no confirmation that it was him.

Kansas City’s second-year WR did not appear in Dallas County jail records as of 11:15 a.m. Central time on Wednesday.

Rashee Rice Fresh Off of Historic Rookie Season

The 23-year-old Rice is fresh off of a rookie season in which he set the Chiefs’ all-time rookie records in receptions (79) and receiving touchdowns (7). He finished second on the team during the 2023 regular season with 938 receiving yards.

Heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, Rice is projected to be the Chiefs WR1 for the 2024 season.