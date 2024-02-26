Chiefs Potential Trade for Falcons ‘Freak’ 1st-Round TE Turns Heads

With the No. 32 overall pick, and several holes to fill, it’s unclear which direction the Kansas City Chiefs will go in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

If the Chiefs are looking to win a third straight Super Bowl, finding a reliable receiving weapon for quarterback Patrick Mahomes should be a top priority. However, as AtoZ Sports’ Charles Goldman pointed out, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has a history of trading away first-round picks to land trusted veterans.

During NFL Network’s lead draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah’s pre-combine conference call, the idea of the Chiefs trading for Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts took him by surprise. Pitts, the No. 4 overall pick from the 2021 NFL draft, earned Pro Bowl honors his rookie year after recording 68 receptions for 1,026 yards and a touchdown.

“He’s a freak to some, and an out-of-position receiver to others,” SI’s Anthony Licciardi wrote. Following Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan’s exit, however, Pitts has floundered. If Pitts was catching passes from Mahomes, the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history could flourish once more.

Trading for Kyle Pitts will forever be a YES for me https://t.co/MYtZAwzoc2 — 🗣🎙‼️ (@LanceTHESPOKEN) February 26, 2024

“Gosh, if that’s true — I haven’t read that article,” Jeremiah said of a potential Pitts trade. Goldman floated the prospect of Kansas City trading for Pitts back in October.

“If it’s possible to go get Kyle Pitts, sign me up for that. Goodness gracious, that would be — that would not be fair if that were to happen,” Jeremiah said. “You just got my head spinning with this Kyle Pitts thing. Is that out there? I have not read that. That would be — as someone who calls Chargers games, I’m sure a lot of people would not be happy with that trade. Holy crap.”

The bulk of Chiefs Kingdom agrees. One fan posted, “This would be a dream come true.”

Are the Falcons Willing to Part Ways With Kyle Pitts?



As it stands, it’s unclear if Atlanta is willing to trade Pitts. However, the Falcons are in the midst of a major rebuild. The Falcons have the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft and they are highly expected to use it on a quarterback.

Goldman wrote, “If Pick No. 32 in the first round or any other pick can help them achieve the goal of finding their quarterback of the future, it’s hard to imagine that Atlanta wouldn’t at least listen to offers.” Atlanta has until May 2 to exercise the fifth-year option on Pitts’ rookie contract, which would cost $10.87 million.

After Atlanta hired new head coach Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, Licciardi questions where Pitts’ unique skill set fits in.

“The Rams (Robinson’s former team) didn’t have somebody with Pitts’ blend of size and speed (6-5, 245 with a 4.44 40-yard dash) because most teams don’t… In 2023, he was targeted 86 times, with an average depth of target of 12 yards. No other tight end with more than 25 targets surpassed 10 yards.”

Kyle Pitts Could Be the Perfect Successor to Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

While Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce remains Mahomes’ most reliable target, he turns 35 next season. Kansas City needs to start preparing for life without the future Hall of Famer. Adding Pitts to the roster while Kelce can bring him under his wing behooves the Chiefs and Pitts.

“Even with a player like Travis Kelce still playing at a high level, Pitts could be the perfect complement and a true successor,” Goldman wrote. Other than Kelce, Noah Gray is the only Chiefs tight end under contract for next season.

Licciardi pointed out, “Pitts’ usage resembles a receiver more than a typical in-line tight end,” which is also something Kansas City needs.