Ex-Chiefs RB Bashes OC Eric Bieniemy for Exchange With Patrick Mahomes

As the Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts were headed towards their respective locker rooms at halftime of their Week 3 matchup, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy caught the attention of the CBS broadcast.

The two looked to be arguing about something, and several seconds later head coach Andy Reid pulled Mahomes away from the debate.

Here's #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' spirited discussion with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy at halftime. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/Nqi7Sm2Pfp — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) September 25, 2022

Both Reid and Mahomes addressed the situation after the game, but one former Chiefs running back took aim at Bieniemy following Kansas City’s first loss of the season.

LeSean McCoy Bashes Bieniemy for Sideline Spat

Commenting on an Instagram post from Bleacher Report regarding Mahomes and Bieniemy’s sideline spat, former Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy had something to say about Bieniemy.

“All bieniemy does is argue wit his players .. KNOWS NOTHING ABOUT passing or PLAY CALLING,” McCoy wrote.

Shady McCoy weighs in on EB😬😬 pic.twitter.com/Nq33xGnyDo — Braiden Turner (@bturner23) September 26, 2022

McCoy played for the Chiefs during their 2019 championship run. That means he has played under Bieniemy and knows the type of coach that he has. So take that for what it is worth.

Chiefs Lose to Colts in Week 3

On the road in Week 3, the Chiefs lost to the Colts 20-17. The loss for Kansas City brings the team’s record to 2-1, and Indianapolis improves to 1-1-1.

The top offensive performer for the Chiefs was tight end Travis Kelce, who caught 4 passes on 8 targets for 58 yards and had 1 receiving touchdown. Mahomes completed 20-of-35 pass attempts for 262 yards, 1 touchdown, and also threw his first interception of the season on Kansas City’s final offensive drive of the game.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire scored the other touchdown for the Chiefs on a one-yard run. He finished the day with 0 rushing yards on 7 carries and also caught 5 passes on 5 targets for 39 receiving yards.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in intercepted by Colts safety Rodney McLeod to end the game. #Colts – 20#Chiefs – 17 KC drops to 2-1 on the season. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/EtlOXWsWng — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) September 25, 2022

Between a muffed punt inside their own red zone, a failed fake field goal attempt, a late missed field goal, a late unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on defensive tackle Chris Jones, and the late turnover by Mahomes, the Chiefs shot themselves in the foot and gave the Colts numerous opportunities to climb back into the game and win it.

“I will tell you that I didn’t have our guys ready to go well enough, and it’s my responsibility to put our guys into a lot better positions during that game, and didn’t take advantage of that,” Reid said during his postgame press conference on September 25. “I thought we had some real good downs, but we also had some turnovers and some mistakes (that) shouldn’t have taken place. We will correct those and get ourselves back and ready to go.”

Mahomes also reacted to the loss on the road.

“Yeah, I mean, just didn’t play well enough, especially on the offensive side of the ball, starting with me,” Mahomes said during his postgame press conference. “Obviously, we missed some kicks and stuff like that, but at the end of the day, we had multiple opportunities to score. So we have to find ways to get the ball in the end zone, and that starts with me. You can’t just get yards, we gotta be able to get in the end zone when we are down there.”

Next up on Kansas City’s schedule is a Sunday Night Football matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 2.