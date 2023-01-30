Insider Has Telling Injury Update on Patrick Mahomes After AFC Title Game

Despite pessimism around the NFL community regarding his status for the AFC Championship, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes played on a high-ankle sprain and beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 at Arrowhead Stadium.

But how is Mahomes’ ankle feeling after the game? ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler peeled the curtain back on the status of Mahomes and his ankle with 13 days to go until Super Bowl LVII.

“I checked in with a source at the organization, and I was told [Mahomes] got out of the game in pretty good shape, all things considered,” Fowler said on SportsCenter on Monday, January 30.

Although there is a big chunk of time before Mahomes has to take the field for the Super Bowl, no one should expect him to be 100% healthy for that game.

A typical high-ankle sprain can take anywhere from 3-6 weeks to fully recover, and Super Bowl Sunday will mark three weeks since Mahomes suffered the injury in the Divisional Round against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Not to mention the fact that Mahomes has been playing on the sprained ankle, giving it less time to recover.

Mahomes has seemingly defied the odds thus far by playing a week after suffering the high-ankle sprain, let alone playing at a high level. But being 100% healthy for the Super Bowl would be a miraculous recovery for the soon-to-be two-time MVP.

Mahomes on Ankle: I Definitely Didn’t Feel Good

Speaking to the media after the AFC Championship, Mahomes admitted that his ankle was bothering him during the victory over Cincinnati.

“I just tried to do whatever I could to win, and obviously, there were times where you could see that it wouldn’t let me do what I wanted to,” Mahomes said during his press conference. “But I was able to do enough on that last play to get the first down and get myself out of bounds and try to give Harrison [Butker] the chance to win. Obviously, we got the flag, and [Ossai] pushed me, pushed me pretty late there.

“I definitely didn’t feel good. I think the worst one was when I fumbled. I tried to pick it up, and that was probably the worst I tweaked it during the game. They got me close as they could to 100 percent. Then I just battled through, and I’ll have a few more weeks to get it ready.”

Twitter Reacts to Mahomes Winning Despite Injury

Twitter users reacted to Mahomes and the Chiefs winning the AFC Championship despite Mahomes’ ankle injury.

“Patrick Mahomes threw for over 300 yards with three of his top receivers going down while dealing with a sprained ankle. Unbelievable,” Mark Gunnels of Arrowhead Pride wrote.

“Dak Prescott’s No. 1 WR was traded and he had his worst season. Aaron Rodgers’ No. 1 WR was traded and he had one of his worst seasons. Patrick Mahomes’ No. 1 WR was traded – and he’s going to another Super Bowl and should win NFL MVP,” Ed Werder of ESPN wrote.

“Patrick Mahomes’ ability to execute, evaluate and navigate the responsibilities of the QB position both inside and outside the pocket is truly fascinating,” former NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III wrote. “Do not become bored with his Greatness. He is THE QB SAVANT.”