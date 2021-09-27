Patrick Mahomes Expresses Level of Concern After 1-2 Start to Season

For the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era the Kansas City Chiefs have started the season 1-2 and are in last place in the AFC West. This came at the hands of the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers, who beat the Chiefs 30-24 in Week 3.

Chiefs Kingdom was worried after Kansas City lost to the banged-up Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football in Week 2. But a loss to the Chargers — who were 0-2 entering the matchup with Kansas City — has the entire NFL landscape wondering how bad it could really get for the defending AFC champions in 2021.

But if you ask quarterback Patrick Mahomes, he’s not concerned.

Mahomes: There’s Not Much Concern

Mahomes was asked during his postgame press conference what his level of concern was after back-to-back losses for the Chiefs.