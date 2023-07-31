Patrick Mahomes Sends Strong Message After Division Rival QB Gets Paid

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is the latest QB to leapfrog Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in pay. On July 25, Herbert received a five-year, $262.5 million extension from the Chargers, which includes $193.7 million in total guarantees according to Over the Cap.

Despite quickly falling down the rankings in terms of highest-paid QBs in the NFL this offseason, Mahomes is still taking a team-first approach to his contract demands.

“I’ve looked at Tom’s (Brady) model and how he did it. That’s it—you want to make money for yourself and for your family. You want to keep pushing the market forward for other quarterbacks. You don’t want to be someone that they [use against other players]. But at the same time, I want these other guys to get paid. I want Chris Jones to be in training camp. I want Travis Kelce to always be making money. I want everybody on the team here,” Mahomes told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer in an article published on July 31.

“I have a great offensive line. It’s everything around me. It’s all about having open conversation with [GM] Brett Veach, Coach Reid, [owner] Clark Hunt, and just knowing where that happy medium is. That will be out there throughout my entire career,” Mahomes continued. “To me, it’s not always about being the highest-paid. It’s about making enough money for me and my family, and keep moving the game forward for everybody.”

Where Patrick Mahomes Stands Among QB Contracts

According to Over the Cap, Patrick Mahomes is currently eighth among all NFL QBs in terms of total contract guarantees ($141 million).

Ahead of him, in order, are Cleveland Browns’ Deshaun Watson ($230 million), Justin Herbert, Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson ($181 million), Denver Broncos’ Russell Wilson ($165 million), Arizona Cardinals’ Kyler Murray ($160 million), and Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen ($150 million).

Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow could receive a new, massive contract this summer as well, which will likely include more guarantees than Mahomes and thus will bump Mahomes’ contract down to a borderline top-10 QB contract in the NFL. That’s an incredible value for the Chiefs, as Mahomes is coming off one of the best statistical seasons of his career and was the league and Super Bowl MVP last season.

But according to Mahomes, he isn’t concerned about where he ranks among the highest-paid QBs. Instead, he is taking the Tom Brady approach when Brady was with the New England Patriots, which involved getting paid well while still leaving money on the table for his teammates. That’s one of the key reasons why the Patriots remained contenders for nearly two decades, and why the Chiefs could be on the same trajectory.

Mahomes’ talent is in a category of its own. But his team-first attitude and will to win in the NFL are just as special as his talent.

