Patrick Mahomes Reacts to Mac Jones’ 3-Pass Performance in Week 13

After the Kansas City Chiefs won their home game against the Denver Broncos in Week 13, an AFC rival put on a historical performance on Monday Night Football.

The New England Patriots defeated the Buffalo Bills 14-10 on Monday, December 6, and did so behind an offensive approach that hasn’t been seen in nearly 50 years in the NFL. In that game, New England ran the ball 41 times. However, the number that may surprise you is the number of pass attempts rookie quarterback Mac Jones had that evening: 3.

Jones completed two of three pass attempts against the Bills, making the Patriots the first team since 1974 to win an NFL game attempting three or fewer passes.

The Patriots only attempted THREE PASSES and still beat the Bills ⬇️ Mac Jones: 2/3 | 19 PASS YDS They’re the first team since 1974 to win an NFL game attempting 3 or fewer passes 😳pic.twitter.com/rkXLW8SsbC — Overtime (@overtime) December 7, 2021

The lack of pass attempts had the landscape in awe as to how New England managed to win a game in which the offensive game plan was clear and yet could not be beaten. One player, in particular, that reacted to the rookie quarterback’s passing numbers was Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Mahomes: You’re Going to be Happy Going Home

Mahomes was asked during his Wednesday, December 8 press conference if he felt he could go through a game and throw only three passes.