Patrick Mahomes Reacts to Chiefs Signing WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn’t take to social media to react to the Chiefs shipping away wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. However, he did use his Twitter account to react to another pass-catcher joining forces with Kansas City.

In wake of the Chiefs signing wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mahomes took to Twitter to give a brief reaction to Kansas City’s newest addition.

“Let’s get it!” Mahomes wrote on March 24 in response to ESPN’s Adam Schefter’s report about the signing of Valdes-Scantling.

Valdes-Scantling, 27, was a fifth-round draft pick of the Green Bay Packers in the 2018 NFL Draft. During his four seasons in Green Bay with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Valdes-Scantling accumulated 123 catches for 2,153 yards — 17.5 yards per reception — and 13 touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference.

In 11 regular-season games during the 2021 season, Valdes-Scantling — standing at 6-foot-4 — caught 26 passes on 55 targets for 430 yards and three touchdowns.

With Hill no longer in Kansas City, the Chiefs need another playmaker at wide receiver that can stretch the field. Newly-signed wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster is most effective over the middle of the field, so Kansas City now adds Valdes-Scantling, who ran a 4.37 40-yard dash at the combine in 2018, per Pro Football Reference.

Based on Valdes-Scantling’s contract and ability, he will likely compete to be one of the top targets for quarterback Patrick Mahomes in 2022.

On WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the #Chiefs… Vertical stretch target for Mahomes. Linear route runner. Top-end speed at 6-foot-4. Can scheme deep ball throws from slot alignments (below)/isolate on boundary matchups. Inside/outside flex in KC’s 3×1 sets. @NFLMatchup pic.twitter.com/u8q16ldCnO — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) March 24, 2022

KC’s Receiver Room Taking Shape

The wide receivers that are locked up for the 2022 season in Kansas City along with MVS are Smith-Schuster, Corey Coleman, Mecole Hardman, Josh Gordon, Daurice Fountain, Gehrig Dieter, Cornell Powell, Justin Watson, Chris Finke, Gary Jennings, Matthew Sexton, and Omar Bayless.

Hardman, Gordon, and Fountain are the only players that were active for a Chiefs game last season.

As of the morning of March 24, Kansas City had $28.6 million in available cap space, which was No. 1 in the NFL, per Over The Cap. However, that doesn’t take into account the contracts of MVS, Chad Henne, Derrick Nnadi, Geron Christian, Luq Barcoo, Corey Coleman, and Elijah Lee. Based on the MVS deal and the level of talent among the other players, the Chiefs should have somewhere between $10-15 million in available cap space once the deals of the aforementioned players are made official.

Twitter Reacts to Chiefs Signing MVS

Twitter users reacted to Kansas City signing the former Packers receiver.

“Chiefs lost T. Hill, they in trouble” ….marquez valdes-scantling, Travis Kelce, juju smith schuster and 6 draft picks in the first 3 rounds!! (2 in the 1st) Tyreek is a BEAST but nah, Chiefs will be A-OK,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Marquez Valdes-Scantling signing w/Chiefs. I’ll miss him in Green Bay…he didn’t truly flourish but he created big plays. Mahomes will heave several bombs deep for MVS. His size/speed combo is rare. He’s a poor-poor man’s Randy Moss. (Not near as good..just big /fast like Moss,” another user wrote.

“KC Chiefs may not draft a WR in RD1 of the ’22 NFL Draft after all. KC has signed former GB Packer WR, Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a 3yr, $30M deal. I’d still consider a WR in RD1 if I’m KC. Maybe Chris Olave or Jahan Dotson in RD1..or Skyy Moore in RD2,” another user wrote.

“Marquez Valdes Scantling has less career receptions in 3 season than Tyreek Hill had just last season. He’s not the replacement or at least he best not be. Feels like just adding depth but without the stud WR1,” another user wrote.

