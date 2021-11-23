Patrick Mahomes Sounds off on ‘Chiefs Are Broken’ Narrative

The Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11 put to rest many negative narratives attached to the team for the better part of two months.

The most common of those narratives was the word “broken,” which had been tied to the team overall, whether it be because of the turnover-happy offense or the defense that seemingly couldn’t stop a cold for the first half of the regular season.

ESPN’s analyst and former NFL defender Ryan Clark used the word “broken” on Monday, November 8 to describe Mahomes and his play, which included seven straight games from Weeks 2-8 with at least one turnover, per Pro Sports Reference. CBS Sports’ insider Jason La Canfora also used that word to describe the team as a whole on October 24 when explaining the lack of balance on offense and the historically bad pace the defense was on up until that point in the season.

However, if there’s one word that can’t be used to describe the Chiefs after Week 11, it’s the word “broken.” That’s why following the win that advanced Kansas City to a 7-4 record, Mahomes addressed that toxic word surrounding the Chiefs and why he believes it wasn’t relevant in the first place.

Mahomes: Chiefs Were Never Broken

Asked about what his message is in the midst of a four-game win streak for Kansas City, Mahomes spoke about the “Chiefs are broken” narrative that’s been circulating around the NFL this season.