Chiefs $30 Million WR Slammed for Defiant Response to Reporter [VIDEO]

The Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive struggles have plagued the team all year. The usually explosive Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on track for his statistically worst season since becoming a full-time starter.

Heading into Week 14 against the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City leads the league with dropped passes (32). While Mahomes takes full responsibility for the offense’s shortcomings after both losses and wins, as the defense deserves a lot of credit for many of those victories, Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling doesn’t seem to register any issues.

Fox 4 KC’s PJ Green asked the receiver, “With everything going on this season, how have you been focusing mentally on getting better every week?

“What do you mean ‘everything going on?,” Valdes-Scantling countered. Green mentions “drops here and there,” and the 29-year-old replied, “I don’t really know what you’re referring to.”

“It is what it is,” MVS said. “It’s football. You’re not going to make every play. So, it’s not really a thing that’s ‘going on’ that hasn’t happened in any other season or to any other player in this league.”

The Chiefs $30 million receiver has caught 17-of-33 passes for 273 yards and one touchdown in 11 games this season. It will take a herculean effort to close in on the 42 receptions for 687 yards he recorded last year. Valdes-Scantling has become a polarizing figure in Kansas City and his flippant response sparked strong reactions on X, formerly known as Twitter.

One fan posted, “No accountability.” Another person wrote, “Is he not aware he has been terrible this year?” After seeing MVS’s comments, SI’s Matt Verderame called it a “brutal look.”

MVS is the vet leader of the WR room. That tells you all you need to know why it’s the worst position group on the field. Accountability isn’t there. — JKuhn (@h8rproof82) December 8, 2023

Following the backlash, Valdes-Scantling replied to the reporter’s video. He posted, “You’re better than this PJ. Fishing for whatever answer you were chasing is not the best form of journalism. I’m disappointed in your lack of understanding, and the lack of research and effort that you put into your questions with me today. So my demeanor was directed at you.”

Patrick Mahomes Took Blame for Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s Crucial Drop Against the Eagles

Valdes-Scantling’s biggest drop came during the Chiefs’ 21-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11. Mahomes threw a 46-yard dart to the receiver for what could’ve been the game-winning score, but he couldn’t hold on.

Mahomes refused to throw MVS under the bus after the game. “I have no regret,” Mahomes told reporters after the loss. “I mean, they triple-teamed (Chiefs tight end) Travis (Kelce), so I went to the guy that won downfield, and Marquez won. He just didn’t come away with the ball. I could probably have thrown it a little bit shorter, he was that open.”

Valdes-Scantling posted after the game, “I’m grateful, I’ll be better. And I appreciate the criticism and the support. God put this on me because he knew I could handle it. Gratitude for everything that comes with it.”

During their 31-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12, he recorded one catch for negative yards. In Week 13, MVS caught 2-of-5 targets for 25 yards during the Chiefs’ 27-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers. As the highest-paid receiver on the team, he’s falling short of expectations.

Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Sent a Message to Fans Ahead of Bills Showdown

Between turnovers, penalties, and miscommunication with the receivers, there’s concern as to whether Mahomes and Co. can get it together before losing their No. 1 spot in the AFC East.

A win over one of the Bills (6-6) will give Kansas City (8-4) a much-needed boost for their postseason run. The Chiefs are still firmly in first place atop the AFC West, but inconsistency issues remain a critical concern.

Head coach Andy Reid sounded confident the team will bounce back, especially with home-field advantage. Speaking to reporters on Friday, “I look forward to playing the Bills,” Reid said. “A good football team. I love the atmosphere that we invite them into. I know our fans will be loud, revved up, and ready to go.”