Chiefs News: Kansas City Cuts Former Highest-Graded Player

The Kansas City Chiefs (9-6) are making moves after suffering an embarrassing 20-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders (7-8) on Christmas Day.

Ahead of the Chiefs’ matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced on Saturday, December 30 that they cut defensive tackle Matt Dickerson. The 28-year-old initially signed with the team in May but failed to make it through final cuts. He signed onto the practice squad and was elevated to the 53-man roster in late September.

The fifth-year veteran appeared in 11 games with the Chiefs this season, tallying 12 tackles in 165 defensive snaps, per SI. During Kansas City’s 27-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 13, Dickerson was the highest-graded player on the team. Chiefs Wire’s John Dillon predicted this game would be a turning point for Dickerson in Kansas City.

“Surprisingly, defensive lineman Matt Dickerson led the Chiefs with a 79.8 PFF grade in Week 13 and may have played himself into a more substantial role with his performance,” Dillon wrote.

Highest-graded #Chiefs in Week Thirteen, via @PFF: 🥇DT, Matt Dickerson (79.8)

🥈WR, Rashee Rice (78.7)

🥉LG, Joe Thuney (77.2)

4) DT, Chris Jones (75.5)

5) C, Creed Humphrey (73.8)

6) RB, Isiah Pacheco (73.7) *minimum 15 snaps pic.twitter.com/G3pJ291QAi — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) December 4, 2023

“While his contributions to Kansas City’s defense were relatively minimal, Dickerson’s presence was among the few things that went right for the Chiefs in this game. With the playoffs on the horizon, expect defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to call Dickerson’s number more in key situations after his showing against the Packers.”

However, the Chiefs never dialed in on Dickerson. The UCLA alum has been inactive for the past two matchups. For the Bengals game, the Chiefs instead chose to elevate veteran tackle Mike Pennel from the practice squad. If Dickerson clears waivers, he could possibly re-sign with the Chiefs practice squad.

The Chiefs Activated Wide Receiver Mecole Hardman

With Kadarius Toney set to miss his second consecutive game with a hip injury, and Skyy Moore on injured reserve, Mecole Hardman‘s return couldn’t have come at a better time. The Chiefs’ second-round pick from the 2019 NFL draft hasn’t played since Week 11 due to a thumb injury. In four game appearances this season, the speedy receiver recorded eight catches for 41 yards.

Hardman started the season playing for the New York Jets. While the 25-year-old receiver signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Jets, he was traded back to Kansas City in October. The Chiefs traded a 2025 sixth-round pick to New York in exchange for Hardman and a 2025 seventh-round pick.

Heading into Week 17, the Chiefs lead the league with 39 dropped passes, per Bet MGM. Hopefully, Hardman can give Kansas City’s offense a boost against the Bengals on Sunday, December 31.

The Chiefs Can Clinch the AFC West With a Win Over the Bengals

While the Chiefs failed to clinch their eighth consecutive AFC West title against the Raiders, they get another chance to do so with a win over the Bengals. While the Chiefs are considered 6.5-point favorites against Cincinnati, they’re facing a conference rival fighting to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Co. looking to bounce back after a disastrous performance last week. Mahomes earned a 34.2 grade from Pro Football Focus against the Raiders, the lowest of his career, per The Athletic.

“I still believe that we can go do what we want to do,” Mahomes told reporters. “It’s just how can we correct it as quickly as possible… If we clean it up, we can beat anybody. I truly believe that, but we got to prove that we can do it.”