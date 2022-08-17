Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Carted Off Practice Field: Report

Tuesday’s practice for the Kansas City Chiefs involved some injury speculation involving wide receiver Mecole Hardman.

“Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman limping to the medical tent after a rep during 11-on-11 drills, accompanied by head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder. Looks like they’re looking at Hardman’s left leg,” Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star wrote on Tuesday, August 17 during Chiefs practice.

“Brett Veach and Andy Reid over there checking on Hardman,” Teope wrote in a separate tweet. “Looks like his practice is over, he’s now on way up the hill in a cart, riding in passenger side.”

Brett Veach and Andy Reid over there checking on Hardman. Looks like his practice is over, he’s now on way up the hill in a cart, riding in passenger side. https://t.co/3tsII0lQMT — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) August 17, 2022

Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star provided further clarification that Hardman emerged from the medical tent on his own, “though with a limp,” and walked his way over to the cart before being driven away.

Head coach Andy Reid will speak with the media after practice and might give an update on Hardman then.

Chris Jones Leaves Practice for Unknown Reason

Another noteworthy absence for Kansas City on Tuesday was defensive tackle, Chris Jones. While Jones was present for practice at the start of the session, he left just several minutes into practice in a cart and never returned according to reporters on-scene.

Chris Jones just left #Chiefs training camp about 10 minutes in. Not sure why, yet. pic.twitter.com/fhoPDxeFpc — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) August 17, 2022

Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who missed practice on Monday due to a sore knee according to Reid, was not present for any portion of Tuesday’s practice, marking his second straight DNP.