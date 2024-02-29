Jets Have ‘Validated Belief’ Chiefs WR Leaked Game Plans: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. was living his best life. After catching the game-winning touchdown in the Super Bowl, not even pending free agency dampened his spirit.

However, Hardman is in hot water after making disparaging comments about his former team, the New York Jets. Speaking to NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano last week on whether he’ll return to the Chiefs, Hardman said he didn’t know. But there’s one team he won’t return to. “No, I won’t go back to the Jets,” he stated.

Based on the accusations from Jets players on Wednesday, February 28, they don’t want him back either. SNYtv’s Connor Hughes posted, “I’m told there was validated belief from the Jets that [sic] Hardman, frustrated by his lack-of usage, leaked game plans to the opposition, as implied by several players (Jets cornerback) Sauce Gardner, (tight end Kenny Yeboah) today. Not just the Eagles game, but also the Chiefs.

“Ironically, the Eagles victory was arguably the best of the season for the Jets while Zach Wilson enjoyed the best game of his career against the Chiefs.”

It all started when Jets punter Thomas Morstead posted a cryptic message on X, formerly known as Twitter, shading Hardman. “Be careful getting information from disgruntled former employees. Getting beat out by a rookie free agent after being guaranteed millions of dollars is tough to deal with. Entitlement is a killer of opportunity. You have to earn it every year.”

Yeboah responded in a since-deleted tweet, “He’s tripping out, he ain’t talk about his own work ethic and how the Georgia eagles got our game plan 🤔.” Gardner posted and deleted the following message, “We ain’t gon talk about how our offensive gameplan got leaked vs. the Eagles tho.”

Fans & Analysts Strongly Mixed Reacted to the Accusations Against Mecole Hardman

Hardman has not yet responded to the accusations that he leaked the Jets’ game plan. However, fans and analysts shared strong reactions on social media. ESPN radio host Jake Asman posted, “Good luck to Mecole Hardman on ever getting another job in the league if this turns out to be true.”

Jets reporter Harrison Glaser posted, “So 2 of our best games last season, the other team had the game plan ahead of time. Sure didn’t help them 😂. But there better be consequences.”

Arrowhead Addict’s Matt Conner found the whole narrative ridiculous. Conner posted, “I just can’t even bring myself to care one single bit about this entire storyline on either side — from the guy who didn’t end up liking his new team to a consistent loser trying to play the victim.”

A Chiefs fan wrote, “Yes. The 2 games the jets looked good & their best offensive performance of the season was when defense knew what was coming. C’mon man.”

Mecole Hardman was Traded Back to the Chiefs After 5 Weeks With the Jets



Ahead of the 2023 NFL season, Hardman signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Jets. However, the Chiefs former second-round pick from the 2019 NFL draft didn’t gel with Gang Green. During his brief tenure in New York, Hardman participated in just 28 offensive snaps. He recorded one reception in five games.

The Jets sent Hardman and a 2025 seventh-rounder to the Chiefs in exchange for a 2025 sixth-rounder. Hardman continued to struggle after returning to Kansas City. He finished the regular season with just 15 catches for 124 yards. Against the San Francisco 49ers, he caught 3 passes for 57 yards, including the 3-yard game-winning score.

His future with the Chiefs remains unclear. “Right now, you just hear them talk and see what’s going on [and] what people’s ideas [are],” Hardman told Siciliano. “And then you probably get a better idea as the week goes on. When the free agency starts, you’ll know. So we’ll just see if they want me back. If not, it might be somewhere else. We’ll see.”