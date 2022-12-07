Chiefs 4th-Year Playmaker ‘Close’ to Returning, Says Andy Reid

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman was placed on injured reserve on November 17 after suffering an abdominal injury during the team’s 20-17 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 9.

Week 15 marks the first week in which the Chiefs can open the 21-day practice window for Hardman to return from injured reserve. So, head coach Andy Reid gave an update in Week 14 on Hardman’s progression.

“He’s doing well,” Reid said of Hardman during his press conference on December 7. “He had lost some weight, but he has put the weight back on, which is good. He’s out running now and he’s about — he’s getting close [to returning].”

When asked directly if Hardman would be activated from injured reserve in Week 15, Reid said, “Yeah, there’s a chance. Do a couple more days here and we’ll see, but he’s doing well.”

Prior to being injured, Hardman, 24, had already tied his career high for total touchdowns in a single season (6) despite having played in only 8 games this season. This speaks to how helpful he has been to Kansas City’s offense, especially in the red zone.

QB Patrick Mahomes completes a flip pass in the backfield to WR Mecole Hardman, who scores a touchdown from 8 yards out. PAT is good. #49ers – 10#Chiefs – 7#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/JEvCtQDu0x — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) October 23, 2022

Hardman Says He’ll be Back ‘Soon’

A Twitter user asked the question, When does the jet come back?” and tagged Hardman in the tweet. Hardman responded to the tweet with one word:

“Soon.”

Twitter users reacted to Hardman’s update.

“Need you and [Kadarius] Toney back in the rotation ready for the final stretch and into the playoffs. Y’all get healthy,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Look I’m going to need you and @JetMckinnon1 (Jerick McKinnon) to fight it out for this Nickname. There can only be one lol,” another user wrote.

“Next week right? Damn you’ve been missed! Hope you’re healthy! Need that jet fuel!” another user wrote.

“We miss you big guy. Cant wait to see you and Kadarius on the field together,” another user wrote.

“Hurry up! You the fastest slowest dude I know! Remind me when I used to have to get you out the locker room in college,” another user wrote.

Chiefs Face Struggling Broncos in Week 14

On December 11 at Mile High Stadium, the Chiefs (9-3) will have their first of two matchups against a 3-9 Denver Broncos squad that has been very underwhelming this season.

Despite trading for Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason and giving him a $245 million contract extension, Denver’s offense is one of the worst in the NFL this season. The unit ranks 32nd in points per game (13.8) and 27th in total yards per game (315.2), per ESPN. This is surprising considering the team also brought in an offensive-minded head coach in Nathaniel Hackett this offseason and Wilson has talented pass catchers such as Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy to throw the football to (Sutton is “unlikely” to play against the Chiefs in Week 14 due to a hamstring injury, per Hackett on December 7).

The inept offensive play in Denver has been paired with elite defensive play, as the Broncos defense ranks 2nd in the league in points per game allowed (17.0) and 3rd in total yards per game allowed (304.6), per ESPN. This, as seen in the above tweet, has created animosity between the offense and defense of the Broncos, and an overall disappointing season for Denver.

Kickoff for the Chiefs-Broncos game will be at 3:05 p.m. Central Time. The game will be available on CBS.