Mecole Hardman’s Mindset Shifting: ‘I Need To Be That Guy’

Among the potential breakout players of the 2021 NFL season is Kansas City Chiefs’ third-year wideout, Mecole Hardman.

Hardman was selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Chiefs. Through two seasons, he has accumulated 67 receptions for 1,098 yards and 10 touchdowns. Those aren’t stats that will impress anyone, especially considering how potent Kansas City’s offense has been during Hardman’s tenure with the team. Still, there are a lot of eyes on the third-year wideout, who has a chance for an expanded role now that Sammy Watkins is no longer in town.

And by the sound of it, Hardman is ready to rise to the occasion.

“I wanted to come in and still do what I want to do and when I’m called on to perform at a high level,” Hardman said during his Monday press conference. “But now you come in this year, it’s more so like you can be that guy — you can go in there and be on the field every play, and you can do this and you can do that. So I think the mindset has shifted to, I need to be that guy to be on the field at all times that they can count on — whether it’s third down, fourth down, whatever it is.

“So I think the mindset has just shifted a little bit to being that guy that can be out there every play rather than just when your number’s called, do what you need to do. So that’s how I look at it and I’ve just got to take that approach every day going into camp and every game.”

What Has Hardman Been Working On?

In order to have a breakout season, Hardman needs to improve his game a bit, which will lead to an increase in snaps and ultimately more opportunities to get the football in his hands. But what exactly has Hardman been focusing on?

”Just being an overall receiver,” Hardman said. “Getting off the line, getting off the jam, using my hands more. Routes are pretty good right now; I think I’m doing good on my routes, catching the ball. Just being more aware of coverages. The whole thing, I want to get better at every aspect, so when that time comes, there’s no questions.”

To get an idea of where Hardman’s at heading into the 2021 season, let’s look at some of his clips from training camp. Here’s a look at Hardman’s route running during a 1-on-1 situation:

Here’s another clip, which shows Hardman’s smooth hands down the sideline:

Last but certainly not least, here’s a clip of Hardman displaying his blazing speed:

Teammates Taking Notice

Hardman’s evolved mindset has been recognized by his teammates, like Kansas City’s starting quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

“With Mecole, I don’t know the best way [to put it],” Mahomes said, per Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney. “The maturity — of how he practices, of how he goes about his business — is completely different. We’ve always seen the talent. We’ve always seen the speed — the way he’s able to make plays happen — but him being so comfortable with the offense and with just how we do things, I think it’s going to take his game to a new level.”

What’s in Store for Hardman

If Hardman is able to become a dependable option for Mahomes and Kansas City’s offense, the sky is the limit in terms of his production. Defenses focusing on Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce will lead to many favorable matchups for Hardman and his 4.3 speed this season, which can lead to big plays, and ultimately a breakout year for the Georgia product.