Chiefs’ Division Rival Takes Aim at KC for ‘Snow Globe’ Play

The Kansas City Chiefs went viral in Week 18 due to their “Snow Globe” play that involved some trickery that might have never been seen before in the NFL. But one of Kansas City’s division rivals, the Denver Broncos, has at least one player that wasn’t amused by the Chiefs’ red zone play in their regular season finale.

“I’ve said it before, I’m sick of losing to the Chiefs,” Broncos offensive guard Quinn Meinerz told the media on January 9, via Brandon Krisztal of KOA 850 in Colorado. “That is, like, my number one goal that I’ll be looking at every day is that I really want to beat them.

“I’m gonna say it because it’s on my chest — the fact that they did that little ‘Ring-around-the-Rosie’ play against the Raiders like genuinely pissed me off, and I’m just excited for that day, that moment (we beat the Chiefs), and that’s one of the things I’m preparing for going into next year is to beat them, because we’ve played them very close, at least for the last two years that I’ve been here, and I’m excited to eventually be on the other side of that because I’m sick of it just like everyone else is.”

I caught up with @QMeinerz on his way out of the locker room today. I think @broncos fans will love hearing what’s number 1 on his “To-Do” List in 2023.

Hint, it involves the Chiefs!@KOAColorado #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/93q1iO7lp0 — Brandon Krisztal (@BKDenverSports) January 9, 2023

Chiefs ‘Snow Globe’ Play Gets National Attention

The Chiefs made a lot of things look easy during their Week 18 road game against the Las Vegas Raiders. To the point where it looked like they were trolling Las Vegas in the first half.

Late in the first half of the regular season finale, the Chiefs’ offense huddled up deep in Las Vegas territory and did something that might have never been done on an NFL field before: they began to spin around.

I will forever declare this as ring around the rosie. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/LHzQxubhTt — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) January 7, 2023

The offense then broke the huddle while still spinning, and lined up in a wildcat formation with running back Jerick McKinnon taking the snap, tight end Travis Kelce to his left, receiver Kadarius Toney to his right, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the tailback. McKinnon took the snap and handed it to Toney, who took off to the left, broke a tackle, and stumbled his way into the end zone for the touchdown.

The play was called back due to a holding call on center Creed Humphrey, who looked like he pancaked the defender more than anything else. Nevertheless, Kansas City scored on the following play by way of a Toney end-around.

After the game, Mahomes told ESPN that the unusual play was called “Snow Globe” in their playbook.

WR Kadarius Toney gets the ball on the end around & makes his way into the end zone. PAT is good. #Chiefs – 21#Raiders – 3#ChiefsKingdom #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/Cr4s4iGtbB — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) January 7, 2023

Twitter Reacts to Meinerz’s Comments

Twitter users reacted to Meinerz’s comments regarding Kansas City’s “Snow Globe” play.

“It’s called having fun, which after last Mon, NFL needs more of,” one Twitter user wrote. “Besides people better get used to this, Chiefs are going to continue with these plays, players love them. Who’s to say Quinn will be on the Broncos next year anyway.”

It's called having fun, which after last Mon, NFL needs more of. Besides people better get used to this, Chiefs are going to continue with these plays, players love them. Who's to say Quinn will be on the Broncos next year anyway. — Jared W Orskog (@OrskogW) January 10, 2023

“And as long as Patrick Mahomes is the Chiefs QB, you might never realize that petty, sad, little dream,” another user wrote. “They were trying to remind people that football is supposed to be fun and that players want to be out there. Talk is cheap anyway.”

And as long as Patrick Mahomes is the Chiefs QB, you might never realize that petty, sad, little dream. They were trying to remind people that football is supposed to be fun and that players want to be out there. Talk is cheap anyway. pic.twitter.com/6CfyYWwGaO — Thunder Dan (@ThunderDan88) January 9, 2023

“It’s one thing to be upset about losing against another team, but to single out a play and try to say that’s your reason is a cowardly move,” another user wrote. “Just say you’re tired of losing and let that be your motivation.”