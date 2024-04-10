Chiefs DE Mike Danna Sends Message After Re-Signing With KC

On April 10, defensive end Mike Danna officially signed his three-year, $24 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. After signing his deal, Danna had a message for Chiefs Kingdom, which was shared in a post on the Chiefs’ social media accounts.

What’s up Chiefs Kingdom? So glad to be back, so fortunate and blessed,” Danna said in the video. “Let’s get some more wins, some more rings, some more dubs. Let’s get back to work — let’s go.”

The man MD is back in the Kingdom! pic.twitter.com/EY6etFM8px — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 10, 2024

Mike Danna Cashes in With Chiefs After Free Agency Stint

Danna was drafted by the Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

During the 2023 season, Danna, 26, set career-highs in total quarterback pressures (41), stops (31), hurries (28), and sacks (8), according to PFF. He also played a career-high 74% of the team’s defensive snaps, per Pro Football Reference.

As a player who has improved in each of his first four seasons in the NFL, Danna took to free agency this offseason in hopes of earning his first big NFL payday from another team. Instead, he returns to the Chiefs, who have some extra spending money now that cornerback L’Jarius Sneed is officially off the books.

On March 29, Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride revealed that the Chiefs were “optimistic” they could re-sign Danna, so it appeared as though it was only a matter of time before the two sides would agree to a reunion.

State of the Chiefs Defensive End Room

Before adding Danna, defensive end was one of the top roster needs for the Chiefs heading into the 2024 NFL Draft. Though it is no longer a top roster need in terms of needing day-one production, the team should still add to the defensive line — specifically in the interior — through the draft.

2022 first-round pick George Karlaftis has developed into a high-end starter along the edge for Kansas City. The team also has Charles Omenihu, whose status for the start of the 2024 season is still undetermined due to him tearing his ACL toward the end of the 2023 season. But when he returns he will hopefully still be an effective and versatile chess piece for defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

Outside of those two players, Kansas City has 2023 first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Malik Herring, Truman Jones, BJ Thompson, and Jordan Smith, who all have yet to prove themselves as at least consistently effective rotational players.

Bringing Danna back into the fold provides the two-time defending Super Bowl champions will solid — but still not great — depth along the edge.

Kansas City needs a solid pass rush unit, especially now that it parted ways with Sneed, who frequently bought the front-seven time to get to the quarterback. So, having enough talent along the edges will keep the edge rushers fresh for all four quarters and is a good step in the right direction.

Chiefs Preparing for the 2024 NFL Draft

The next big event on the NFL calendar is the 2024 NFL Draft, which takes place from April 25 to April 27 in Detroit, Michigan. It will be available to watch on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network.

The two-time defending Super Bowl champions have seven draft picks this year: