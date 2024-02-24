Chiefs Predicted to Make ‘Bold’ Move to Land $82.5 Million WR

The Kansas City Chiefs are riding high after winning back-to-back Super Bowls. However, in order to make a legit run for a three-peat, the Chiefs need to make an upgrade at wide receiver.

With the NFL raising the salary cap to $255.4 million, Kansas City has more wiggle room to make a “bold” move. ESPN insider Aaron Schatz predicts the Chiefs will land one of the most sought-after pending free agents and sign Mike Evans.

“It’s hard to critique the team that just won a second straight Super Bowl, but we all know that the Chiefs’ wide receivers were a disappointment,” Schatz wrote. The Chiefs’ receivers entered the postseason leading the league in dropped passes.

“Start with the best player on the market — and he just happens to have a ring of his own already… Evans ranked 23rd in DVOA among qualifying wide receivers last season and has 10 straight years with at least 1,000 receiving yards.”

Evans, the No. 7 overall pick from the 2014 NFL draft, signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which expired this past season. While Evans has spent his entire career in Tampa Bay, the two sides remain “far apart” on extension discussions, per Bleacher Report’s Aaron Schultz. The Bucs took on $7.4 million in dead money by not getting a deal done by February 19.

“He’s money in the red zone, with 13 touchdowns last season,” Schatz continued. “Imagine Patrick Mahomes throwing to Evans on one side with Rashee Rice on the other side and Travis Kelce in the middle. It’s enough for Chiefs Kingdom to already start planning another celebration.”

How Much Would it Cost the Chiefs to Land Mike Evans in Free Agency?



Schatz isn’t the only analyst linking Evans to the Chiefs. Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport sees Kansas City as the “best fit” for the five-time Pro Bowler. While the Chiefs might not be the “most likely” landing spot, “it’s just fun to imagine the rest of the league swearing as Evans puts pen to paper in Kansas City,” Davenport surmised.

So, what would it cost to bring Evans to the Chiefs? Davenport predicts the Texas A&M alum to earn a two-year, $42 million contract with $33 million guaranteed.

AtoZ Sports listed Evans as the 5th best pending free agent in the NFL. “Evans ranked top-10 in receiving yards and yards per route run and top-15 in yards per catch and average depth of target while leading the league in receiving touchdowns,” the outlet wrote.

“Evans is able to act as an ‘X’ receiver volume target while simultaneously still operating as one of the best deep targets in the NFL. An underrated route runner, he was able to display those skills better in 2023 operating in offensive coordinator Dave Canales’ system while setting a career high in yards after catch.”

The Chiefs are Encouraged to Draft a Wide Receiver After Signing Mike Evans



With Evans turning 31 in August, Schatz suggests the Chiefs add insurance through the 2024 NFL draft. “Start preparing for the inevitable by using that No. 32 pick on another wide receiver who can gradually step in over the next couple of years,” the analyst wrote. “Florida State’s Keon Coleman has similar size and would make a perfect heir apparent to Evans.”

Last season, Coleman tallied 50 receptions for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns. Pro Football Focus’ Sam Monson calls Coleman a “risky” prospect.

“He made some of the best contested catches you’ll ever see last season, but he caught only 33.3% of those opportunities,” Monson wrote.

While Coleman may not be in the cards for the Chiefs, drafting a wide receiver in the first round wouldn’t come as a total surprise. As it stands, Marquez Valdes-Scantling is a strong cut-candidate. And it seems likely that Kadarius Toney played his last game in Kansas City.