Former Chiefs 8-Year Veteran Cut by NFC Squad Before Week 1 Game

Just days before his first game of the 2022 regular season, a former Kansas City Chiefs defender was cut from his new team.

Veteran defensive tackle Mike Pennel was released by the Chicago Bears on Friday, September 9, per the NFL’s transaction wire.

Chiefs fans may remember Pennel from Kansas City’s Super Bowl runs during the 2019 and 2020 seasons. He played in 22 regular-season games and all six playoff games during those seasons, recording 64 tackles in that timeframe, according to Pro Football Reference.

Pennel, 31, has been in the NFL since 2014 and entered the league undrafted. He played the first three seasons of his career for the Green Bay Packers, followed by three years for the New York Jets, two years for the Chiefs, and played for the Atlanta Falcons during the 2021 season. After hitting free agency this offseason, the Bears signed Pennel on June 14.

With his release, Pennel is free to sign with whichever team gives him an offer. Due to the timing of his release, offers likely won’t start trickling in for Pennel until after the Week 1 slate of games take place.

Justin Reid on Week 1, Being a Chief

Speaking to the media on September 8, Chiefs safety Justin Reid, who joined the team this offseason, described his feelings on being a Chief after having gone through training camp and the preseason.

“I mean it’s really settled in at this point. I’m bleeding red and gold, so I can’t wait to get out on the field,” Reid said. “We’ve been building towards this. I think training camp (has) been tremendous for us to come together as a team. (We) built chemistry, especially with all the new faces including myself and now it’s time to write our story.”

Reid also detailed what he’s seen from Kansas City’s defense thus far that makes him confident they can perform well against the Chiefs’ Week 1 opponent, the Arizona Cardinals.