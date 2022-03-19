Ex-Chiefs OT Mitchell Schwartz Blasts Browns for Deshaun Watson Trade

The Denver Broncos made the trade of the 2022 offseason when they acquired quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks, which was made official on March 16. However, the Cleveland Browns trumped that trade when they also made a move for a quarterback.

The Browns completed a trade with the Houston Texans on March 18 that sent quarterback Deshaun Watson and a fifth-round pick to Cleveland in exchange for three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a fourth-round pick, per the Texans.

The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

On top of the trade, the Browns gave Watson a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Watson requested to be traded out of Houston in January of 2021, but did not play at all during the 2021 season due to 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints by women alleging sexual assault and misconduct. A grand jury determined March 11 that it would not indict Watson on criminal charges. However, the 22 civil suits are still pending.

Despite Watson’s current situation off the field, he was granted his request to be traded a little over a year later, was traded to the team of his choice, and set the NFL record for the highest guarantee in a contract for an NFL player.

Every dollar of Deshaun Watson’s new five-year, $230 million deal is guaranteed, per sources, setting a new record for the highest guarantee given to an NFL player. @Browns and Watson’s agent @DavidMulugheta combine to make history. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2022

Mitchell Schwartz Blasts Browns in Twitter Thread

Former offensive tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs, Mitchell Schwartz, took to Twitter to share his extensive thoughts on the Browns trading for Watson.

“The Watson trade and contract still doesn’t feel right to me. Do we have any clarity on the 22 lawsuits against him? From what I’ve seen, by @bylindsayhjones + @JennyVrentas + @minakimes especially, the grand jury non-indictment doesn’t mean much, and surely doesn’t absolve him,” Schwartz wrote on March 19.

The Watson trade and contract still doesn't feel right to me. Do we have any clarity on the 22 lawsuits against him? From what I've seen, by @bylindsayhjones + @JennyVrentas + @minakimes especially, the grand jury non-indictment doesn't mean much, and surely doesn't absolve him. — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) March 19, 2022

Part of Watson’s contract with the Browns includes just a $1.035 million base salary for 2022, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. Because of this, if Watson were to be suspended during the 2022 season, he’ll only pay $57,500 for each game he is suspended for. Schwartz shared his feelings regarding how advantageous that is for Watson.

“The $1m base salary the first year feels slimy and wrong. And look, I follow contracts, I understand that most deals have a big signing bonus and relatively low base salary the first year. Mine did. But this feels purposeful. He got paid millions last year to not play as well,” Schwartz continued.

The $1m base salary the first year feels slimy and wrong. And look, I follow contracts, I understand that most deals have a big signing bonus and relatively low base salary the first year. Mine did. But this feels purposeful. He got paid millions last year to not play as well. — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) March 19, 2022

Amid the rumors leading up to the trade that sent Watson to Cleveland, the Browns said they wanted to move on from former first-round pick Baker Mayfield because they wanted an “adult” at quarterback, according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen. Schwartz thinks that the Browns are contradicting themselves by trading for Watson.

“Who knows if it was actually Cleveland’s words saying they want “an adult” at QB. They sure haven’t pushed back on that if not, have they? My imagery of an adult at QB doesn’t include someone getting sued by 22 women for sexual assault or sexual misconduct,” Schwartz wrote.

Who knows if it was actually Cleveland's words saying they want "an adult" at QB. They sure haven't pushed back on that if not, have they? My imagery of an adult at QB doesn't include someone getting sued by 22 women for sexual assault or sexual misconduct. — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) March 19, 2022

Part of the remainder of Schwartz’s Twitter thread was what he hopes will be done by the NFL and the Browns, although he is pessimistic of the potential outcome.

“My hope is that if the NFL suspends him, the team is able to void the contract. In the NFL it seems like unless there’s video evidence, the league doesn’t react very strongly. It’s like we don’t trust something happened unless we see it, and that’s how the NFL bases punishment,” he wrote.

However, a report from Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio details how Watson’s contract language protects his guarantees and signing bonus if he’s suspended.

My hope is that if the NFL suspends him, the team is able to void the contract. In the NFL it seems like unless there's video evidence, the league doesn't react very strongly. It's like we don't trust something happened unless we see it, and that's how the NFL bases punishment. — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) March 19, 2022

Twitter Users React to Schwartz’s Twitter Thread

Twitter users reacted to Schwartz’s thread regarding Watson, the NFL, and the Browns.

“Even when there is video or audio evidences, NFL does little. 8 games for Kareem, zero to Hill, and not even an investigation regarding Dalvin Cook’s case last year. But that’s ok, cause once a year the league share posts of the few female coaches employed on Instagram,” one Twitter user wrote.

Even when there is video or audio evidences, NFL does little. 8 games for Kareem, zero to Hill, and not even an investigation regarding Dalvin Cook’s case last year.

But that’s ok, cause once a year the league share posts of the few female coaches employed on Instagram — Matheus Guedes (@matheusguedesjf) March 19, 2022

“I remember hearing what Ray Rice did and thinking ‘he should never play in the nfl again’. only AFTER the video emerged did everyone shout the same thing. I was like- “you all should’ve been on board before the video emerged” it’s sick that we need video evidence of this stuff,” another user wrote.

I remember hearing what Ray Rice did and thinking “he should never play in the nfl again”. only AFTER the video emerged did everyone shout the same thing. I was like- “you all should’ve been on board before the video emerged” it’s sick that we need video evidence of this stuff — Derek Wagner (@djwagss) March 19, 2022