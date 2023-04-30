Chiefs Didn’t Draft Key Position, Signals Potential Return of Veteran

With seven draft picks used on players in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs addressed many of the holes on their roster. However, running back was one position the Chiefs didn’t address in the draft, and did little after the draft to address either.

After using zero draft picks on the running back position, the Chiefs signed one undrafted rookie — Tulsa’s Deneric Prince. Prince is added to a backfield that includes three other running backs: Isiah Pacheco, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and La’Mical Perine.

Having just four running backs on the roster come training camp and the preseason will be adequate. But adding more bodies at that position would be ideal to spark more competition. That’s why it’s possible the Chiefs could look to dip into the free agency pool once more and re-sign veteran Jerick McKinnon.

Jerick McKinnon Unsigned Despite Career Year in 2022

After joining the Chiefs on a one-year deal in 2021, Jerick McKinnon re-signed with Kansas City on a one-year deal again in June 2022 after a strong playoff run by the veteran back.

Though McKinnon, 30, had a rather quiet start to the 2022-2023 regular season, he rounded into form during the second half of the season by way of the passing game.

From Weeks 13-18, McKinnon caught a total of 8 touchdown passes. In Week 17, he set an NFL record for most consecutive games with a receiving touchdown by a running back (5) and increased that streak to 6 games in Week 18. McKinnon’s 9 receiving touchdowns during the regular season tied the NFL record for most by a running back, and he is the first back since Marshall Faulk (2001) to reach that mark, according to Pro Football Talk.

McKinnon displayed a level of explosiveness from a running back in the passing game that we haven’t seen in decades, which is a credit to Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes for utilizing McKinnon’s best asset: his hands.

Brett Veach Open to Reunion With Jerick McKinnon

Speaking with the media prior to the draft, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said he’s been in communication with Jerick McKinnon and expects to re-engage with the veteran back after the draft.

“There has been some talk with Jerick and he’s certainly a guy that we love and greatly admire,” Veach said during his press conference. “I think this follows a similar trajectory as last year where I think Jerick just likes to take his time and make sure that he’s ready to go both physically and mentally.

“I think the timeline last year was right after the draft where we were able to get with him, so I think once we get past next weekend, we’ll double up with a lot of these guys that might still have a chance to be on this roster.”

