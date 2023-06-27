Ex-Chief Orlando Brown Jr. Shares Telling Details About Chiefs-Bengals Rivalry

Over the last two seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs have developed a new conference rival in the Cincinnati Bengals. The two teams have faced each other in the AFC Championship in back-to-back seasons, with the series being split 1-1 and Kansas City taking the most recent victory last January en route to a Super Bowl title.

Tack on two more regular season games in that same time span in which Cincinnati won both games at home, each by just three points, and a rivalry has quickly emerged between the Chiefs and Bengals.

Joining ESPN’s “NFL Live” crew as a guest panelist, former Chiefs starting left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who signed a four-year, $64 million contract with the Bengals this offseason, revealed that the rivalry between Kansas City and Cincinnati is much more hostile than what’s been publicly seen and heard, and why these types of rivalries are important.

“It’s insane. You know, I think when you look at the dynasty and things that are being created in front of us, man, (it) reminds me a lot of New England and Indianapolis — what Tom (Brady) and Peyton (Manning) had,” Brown said on June 26. These rivalries are so, so special and important games to each organization, and I think, you know, the trash talk you see isn’t even close to what’s in between the (offensive and defensive) lines.

“It’s special, man, and it’s great for football, it’s great for the NFL across the league. We need these types of things, man. This is what it’s all about — playing for the big (rivalries).”

Ja’Marr Chase Fires Shot at Patrick Mahomes

Among the most recent examples of the heated rivalry between the Chiefs and Bengals came by way of Cincinnati star receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who threw a shot at Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes on June 13.

When told by reporters that Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said “Pat” is the best player in the NFL, Chase replied, “Pat who?” even though Chase knew that Burrow was referring to Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes Got Last Laugh With Epic Post

Patrick Mahomes got the last laugh in the spat with Ja’Marr Chase, as he took to Twitter and posted a picture from the Chiefs ring ceremony in which he posed with his two Super Bowl rings with the caption, “That’s Who.”

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce also issued a warning to Chase during an episode of his “New Heights” podcast.

“It is what it is, dog. Who doesn’t love some good locker room banter, man?” Kelce said to his brother, c0-host, and Philadelphia Eagles center, Jason Kelce, on the June 21 episode.

“Shoutout to Ja’Marr Chase for holding it down for his QB, but don’t you ever disrespect Pat Mahomes, now. If you wanna talk your sh*t, talk your sh*t, pimp. (You) just better back it up.”

The Chiefs and Bengals will attempt to back up their offseason trash talk on the field when they face in Week 17 of the 2023 regular season at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City is currently the favorite to win Super Bowl LVIII (+650), meanwhile, Cincinnati has the fourth-best odds (+900) according to BetMGM.