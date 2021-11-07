Packers Roasted for Treatment of Jordan Love’s Family at Arrowhead [LOOK]

When the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 9, it was a special moment for Packers quarterback Jordan Love.

Love — a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft — earned the first start of his NFL career against the Chiefs due to Aaron Rodgers being sidelined because of COVID-19. With it being Love’s first NFL start, his girlfriend — Ronika Stone — and his mother — Anna Love — were in attendance for the game at Arrowhead. However, where they were sitting drew many fans to Twitter to roast the Packers for their treatment of Love’s family.

Love’s Family in Nosebleeds

When the Fox broadcast showed footage of Love’s girlfriend and mother in attendance for the Week 9 game, it was hard not to notice that they were in the last row in the top section of stadium, in what fans like to call “the nosebleeds” due to how high up they are.

The Chiefs put Jordan Love's mom in the nosebleeds for his first career start 💀 pic.twitter.com/XEBi1gygAK — Laterals 💫 (@LateralsOnIG) November 7, 2021

This sparked outrage from those that viewed the Fox broadcast, causing many fans to take to Twitter to voice their opinions about Green Bay, who couldn’t have provided their starting quarterback’s family with worse possible seats at Arrowhead.

“Jordan Love’s mom doesn’t look happy with her seat,” wrote Frank Miller.

Jordan Love’s mom doesn’t look happy with her seat. pic.twitter.com/NQdgtuOKPM — Frank Miller (@fmillerusa) November 7, 2021

“Jordan Love’s mom looks like she’s about to call the cops on Jordan Love’s girlfriend for not wearing a mask in a grocery store,” wrote Bartleby.

Jordan Love’s mom looks like she’s about to call the cops on Jordan Love’s girlfriend for not wearing a mask in a grocery store. pic.twitter.com/CzJqqcoBnU — bartleby (@ElderBartleby) November 7, 2021

“Oh my god they gave Jordan Love’s girlfriend and mom the worst seats in the house,” Mitch Goldich of Sports Illustrated wrote.

Oh my god they gave Jordan Love’s girlfriend and mom the worst seats in the house ☠️ pic.twitter.com/nfo6eu5STu — Mitch Goldich 🐙 (@mitchgoldich) November 7, 2021

“I wonder if anyone has told Jordan Love’s mom what the score is,” Joshua Brisco of FanNation wrote.

I wonder if anyone has told Jordan Love's mom what the score is. — Joshua Brisco (@jbbrisco) November 7, 2021

“Can we get Jordan Love’s mom a better seat?” wrote Albert Breer of The MMQB.

Can we get Jordan Love's mom a better seat? — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 7, 2021

“Jordan Love’s mom is in the last row,” Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk wrote. “Apparently Aaron Rodgers gave him some tips about how to treat his family.”

Jordan Love's mom is in the last row. Apparently Aaron Rodgers gave him some tips about how to treat his family. https://t.co/OEgfTmj380 — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) November 7, 2021

“X-Factor has a better seat today than Jordan Love’s mom,” Cody Tapp of 610SportsKC wrote.

X-Factor has a better seat today than Jordan Love's mom — Cody Tapp (@codybtapp) November 7, 2021

“Fox had to break out the special camera just to spot Jordan Love’s mom in the clouds,” Chancellor Johnson of NBC26 wrote.

Fox had to break out the special camera just to spot Jordan Love's mom in the clouds pic.twitter.com/nQMMZ7nJmG — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) November 7, 2021

“Jordan Love’s mom watching this game from heaven and she’s still alive,” Herbo wrote.