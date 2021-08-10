Patrick Mahomes’ ‘Dream’ to Bring NBA Franchise to Kansas City

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has invested time, effort, and money into helping Kansas City prosper. He has planted his roots in the town by becoming part-owner of the Kansas City Royals and Sporting KC. He’s also influenced one of his favorite restaurants, Whataburger, making its way to the Kansas City metro area, with four of their restaurants coming to town this fall, per the company.

But what is Mahomes’ “dream” scenario for his beloved town? An NBA franchise, of course. And he’s apparently been talking about it a lot.

In NBC Sports’ Peter King’s Football Morning in America Column, King discusses Mahomes’ aspirations for bringing an NBA franchise to Kansas City.

Yes, Mahomes does want to be part of an ownership group for an NBA franchise in Kansas City. Baseball and soccer, cool. Basketball would be his dream. “He’s been talking about it a lot,” said Tyrann Mathieu.

If there was a single person that could land an NBA franchise in Kansas City, it’s Mahomes. He’s a transcendent talent who has the capital and support to help make such a thing happen.

“I look at Lawrence and KU and how they sell out every game, and when they come to Kansas City they sell out T-Mobile Center,” Mahomes told The Kansas City Star. “I definitely think it would be an awesome (NBA) environment.”

Mahomes Has Made Himself Known in NBA Community

Mahomes has made himself known around the NBA landscape, tweeting about one of his favorite sports frequently and showing his support by attending games over the last several years.

Mahomes has even gone as far as trying to get an invite to the NBA Celebrity All-Star game. However, the Chiefs have made sure that Mahomes doesn’t dabble in any extracurriculars such as basketball to ensure their star quarterback stays healthy.

Adam Silver Not Ready For Expansion Just Yet

When it comes to actually bringing an NBA franchise to Kansas City, the one person that would need convincing is NBA commissioner, Adam Silver. Silver was asked about adding more teams to the league before Game 1 of the NBA finals in early July, and while he said it would eventually make sense to do so, it’s not a top priority at the moment for the league.

“The most important considerations for us when we look at expansion is, will it ultimately grow the pie? Meaning it’s potentially 30 more jobs if you expand with two teams,” Silver said, via RealGM. “You expand the league’s footprint. How does that help us in varying ways, sort of increased support nationally. So we’ll continue to look at it. I mean, I’ve said this many times before, we’re certainly not suggesting we’re locked at 30 teams. I think at some point it will make sense to expand, but it’s just not at the top of the agenda right now.”

So while Mahomes may want his dream to happen sooner rather than later, it looks like he’ll have to wait a bit longer for an NBA team to make its way to Kansas City.