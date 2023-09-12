Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Roasted for Viral Message to Jets’ Aaron Rodgers

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ 2023 season lasted no longer than one offensive series during the regular season, as he suffered what’s believed to be a torn Achilles early in the first quarter of the team’s Week 1 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took to Twitter — which was recently rebranded to X — to issue a message to Rodgers and learn the importance of a comma in the process.

Mahomes’ initial post was, “Hate that man… Praying for the best.” But Mahomes revised his initial post so it reads, “Hate that, man… Praying for the best.”

Mahomes then made fun of himself after realizing how different his post sounded without the comma.

“Knew i was going to need that edit button on here one of these days,” he wrote.

Twitter Reacts to Aaron Rodgers News

Users on Twitter reacted to the Aaron Rodgers injury news.

“Wish him the best if he’s out the season hope he can bounce back and play the full season with the Jets next year,” one user wrote. “We were all looking forward to how he would be on the Jets but this unfortunate injury happened.”

“I just looked at the list of Quarterbacks, Jets should call the Rams for Matthew Stafford because they’re rebuilding and most likely available because Zach Wilson straight sucks,” another user wrote.

“That’s why a calf injury should never be underestimated. Joe Burrow should be double and triple checked,” another user wrote. “Calf injuries or tightness can easily lead to this. The importance of trainers can never be emphasized enough.”

“Lol. I’m super sorry to see Rogers go out like this, but on the other side the Jets brought this on themselves,” another user wrote. “They knew that oline was an issue, everyone told them it was an issue, including the media and pundits…..and they actively chose to do nothing about it…….karma.”

“You could tell by Rogers reaction. If it was a broken angle or [sprained] ankle, he would be grimicing with pain reaching for that ankle He felt no pain until he stowed up and could not walk. Looked right to the side line Set back down. And you could tell his one ankle was not right,” another user wrote.

Chiefs Lose to Lions 21-20 in Week 1

In a game in which the defending Super Bowl champions were without star tight end Travis Kelce (hyperextended knee), the Chiefs’ offense looked like it was devoid of talent in the regular season opener loss to the Detroit Lions.

Patrick Mahomes led the team in rushing yards with 45. Running back Isiah Pacheco led the team in catches with 4, and receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling was the receiving yardage leader with 48.

As for Kansas City’s defense, that unit looked prepared despite not having All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones (contract holdout) on the field.

Against the Lions, the Chiefs defense surrendered just 14 points, with one score coming in the air and the other on the ground. The unit managed to sack Jared Goff just once — courtesy of defensive end Mike Danna — but allowed just 253 yards through the air and 3.5 yards per carry on the ground.

Matt Dickerson (41), Derrick Nnadi (39), and Tershawn Wharton (27) led the defensive tackles in snaps in Week 1.

In the end, Kansas City’s offense couldn’t put enough points on the board to come out with the win in Week 1. If Travis Kelce is able to return to the lineup in Week 2, when the Chiefs face the Jacksonville Jaguars, the offense should look more like its usual self.