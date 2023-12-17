Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Erupts on Sideline After Kadarius Toney Drop [LOOK]

During the fourth quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ Week 15 game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a pass to receiver Kadarius Toney that was dropped and subsequently intercepted by Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai. The play had Mahomes so frustrated that his reaction on the sideline went viral on social media.

This was Patrick Mahomes' reaction after Kadarius Toney dropped a pass that ended up being picked off by the Patriots. pic.twitter.com/lYA3DqB02H — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 17, 2023

Though it’s tough to tell word-for-word what Mahomes was saying in the video, some novice-level lip reading reveals that he yells out at least a couple of expletives during his rant.

That interception was part of a four-series drought Kansas City’s offense had in the fourth quarter in which the team scored no points. The team still won 27-17, but there were a lot of mistakes in between the scoring for the defending Super Bowl champions.

The Chiefs are now 9-5 and have a Week 16 matchup at Arrowhead Stadium against the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders.

Chiefs End Losing Skid in Week 15

The Chiefs ended their two-game losing skid by defeating the Patriots on the road in Week 15.