Patrick Mahomes Shares ‘Special Moment’ With Dad After Super Bowl Win

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl was a historic day for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Not only did he hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the third time in five years, Mahomes won his third Super Bowl MVP award.

Making the celebration all the more special, knowing his entire family was in attendance. A week before the Super Bowl, the 28-year-old’s father, Pat Mahomes Sr., was arrested on suspicion of “driving while intoxicated” for a third time. And there was doubt over whether he would make it to Las Vegas to watch his son play.

Mahomes’ dad, who was released on a $10,000 bond, made it to Allegiant Stadium. With Mahomes’ mother, Randi Mahomes, son Jackson Mahomes, daughter-in-law Brittany Mahomes, his two grandchildren, and more — he watched the Chiefs star make history.

After the game, Jackson captured a “special moment” between Mahomes and their father. Jackson, 23, posted a photo on his Instagram Stories of his older brother embracing their father on the field.

Mahomes Sr. was always confident his son would lead the Chiefs to victory. Following Kansas City’s 17-10 over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship, he told reporters, “I’m very excited, man. Going back to another Super Bowl is more than anybody could even imagine.”

The 53-year-old also suggested his son won’t stop any time soon. “We’re going for three, and then we’re going for four, five, six, seven, eight, nine!”

Patrick Mahomes Is Looking to Win the Super Bowl Again Next Year



Mahomes is on the same wave length as his father when it comes to what’s next for the Chiefs. He’s looking for a three-peat. When Mahomes was asked after the game if the Chiefs have reached “dynasty” status, “It’s the start of one,” he said.

“We’re not done. I know we’re gonna celebrate tonight, celebrate at the parade Wednesday in Kansas City. But we’re not done. We’ve got a young team, we’ll keep this thing going.”

Under Mahomes, the Chiefs became the first team in two decades to win back-to-back Super Bowls. No team has ever won three Super Bowls in a row.

“It [would be] legendary,” Mahomes said of a three-peat on February 12, per ESPN. “No one’s ever done it, and we knew it’s legendary to win back-to-back. I think eight other teams have done it. We had heard it all week. We had talked to the guys [who had gone back-to-back] about it, and we felt like we had the best opportunity that we had ever had to go out there and do that.

“We’ve got to continue to play our best football. We’ll celebrate these next few weeks, and then we’ll get right back at it.”

Patrick Mahomes Commented on His Father’s Arrest Before the Super Bowl

Speaking to reporters in Las Vegas a week before kickoff against the 49ers, Mahomes addressed his father’s arrest

“He’s doing good,” Mahomes said. “I don’t really want to get into it too much, but he’s doing good for whatever the situation is… It’s a family matter. I’ll just keep it to the family, and that’s all I really have to say at this point.”

Despite the family drama, Mahomes remained focused on the Super Bowl and the task at hand. “I understand how lucky I am to be in this situation. To get drafted to Kansas City, to have Andy Reid as my coach and Travis Kelce as my tight end. I got drafted here,” Mahomes said of being back in Las Vegas. The Texas Tech alum was the Chiefs’ No. 10 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. “And I just ended up with these guys.”

Kansas City is of course, grateful to have him. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach told NFL Network’s James Palmer that after Kansas City’s defense held the 49ers to a field goal in overtime, he knew Mahomes would clinch the win.

“There was an air of confidence where we were sitting, once they hit the field goal, we said to ourselves, ‘We’re going to win this thing.’ Because that’s how good Pat is. That’s how much faith and trust we have in him. He’s the best.”