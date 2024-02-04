Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ Dad Arrested 1 Week Before Super Bowl: Report

While the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for the Super Bowl, quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ father was arrested in Texas, as first reported by The Kansas City Star’s Jesse Newell.

Per the Smith County online records, Patrick L. Mahomes was arrested in Tyler, Texas on suspicion of “driving while intoxicated, third or more.” A $10,000 surety bond was listed. As of 3 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, February, 3, jail records show he has not yet been released.

According to police documents, Mahomes Sr. had his second DWI charge on November 7, 2018, and paid a $5,000 cash bond. “He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 40 days in county jail; the online log stated he served those on weekend days from February 2019 through February 2020,” Newell reported.

The 53-year-old, a former Major League Baseball player, was arrested just eight days before the Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. Mahomes Sr., along with Mahomes’ mother, Randi Martin, and the entire extended family is expected to be in Las Vegas for the big game.

Randi, who split from Mahomes Sr. in 2006, shares sons Patrick, 28, and Jackson, 23. Mia, who’s a regular at Chiefs games, is from Randi’s relationship after their divorce. Mahomes Sr. also has a daughter, Zoe, from another relationship.

Pat Mahomes Sr. Hyped Up His Son’s 4th Super Bowl Appearance in 5 Years

I wish they gave more media attention to Patrick Mahomes Sr. He’s pretty funny 🤣 pic.twitter.com/iZqO9OuEU6 — Playmaker (@playmaker) January 29, 2024

Mahomes Sr. expressed how proud he was of his son after the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game. Kansas City will now participate in their fourth Super Bowl in the past five years under Mahomes.

“I’m very excited, man,” he told reporters. “Going back to another Super Bowl is more than anybody could even imagine.”

Mahomes’ father also suggested his son won’t stop at back-to-back Super Bowl appearances. “We’re going for three, and then we’re going for four, five, six, seven, eight, nine!”

Mahomes being the best QB in the NFL while having a dad bod is one of the greatest things ever 🤣🤣 There’s hope for us Dad-Bod men after all!! pic.twitter.com/IZ2PyR24mT — Charles “Chux” Maranan (@ChuxMaranan) January 31, 2024

During an appearance on Mad Dog Sports Radio, Mahomes Sr. also commented on the viral “Dad bod” image of his son. The 28-year-old quarterback called out the NFL for sharing video his shirtless locker room speech. He posted on X, “Yoooo why they have to do me like that!?!?!? 🤣🤣🤣 #DadBodSZN.” The two-time Super Bowl champ added, “Like i got kids!!!!”

Mahomes Sr. admitted, “I thought it was funny,” but also defended his son’s physique. “What’s crazy is that with that body, people don’t realize how strong Patrick is. He works extremely hard every day with his trainer… who’s been with him since fourth grade… He doesn’t have the body of a receiver… his body is just different, like his Dad!”

Pat Mahomes Sr. Gave Chiefs TE Travis Kelce’s Girlfriend Taylor Swift the Stamp of Approval

After she attended 12 Chiefs games this season, Mahomes Sr. has gotten to know Travis Kelce‘s girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

The 12-time Grammy winner, who’s grown close with Mahomes Sr.’s daughter-in-law, Brittany Mahomes, clearly made a good impression. Speaking with Starcade Media last month, Mahomes Sr. was asked about “the phenomenon that is Taylor Swift” amid her romance with Kelce.

“She’s down to earth. I actually walked up and introduced myself to her and she said she knew who I was because she had watched the ‘Quarterback’ series,” he said, referring to the Netflix show.

Mahomes Sr. reiterated that the superstar singer is incredibly grounded. “She took a picture with me and my wife and also took a picture with me and my daughter [Zoe]. So, I mean she was genuine. Every time I’ve hung out with her she just acts like a normal person.”