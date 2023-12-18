Chiefs News: Patrick Mahomes Breaks Silence on $50,000 Fine

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ 27-17 win over the New England Patriots gave the team a much-needed morale boost.

One day before facing the Patriots, the NFL slapped Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with a hefty fine for his fiery outburst last week.

Mahomes was ordered to pay $50,000 for “unsportsmanlike conduct for abusive, threatening or insulting language to officials, plus violating long-standing league rules prohibiting public criticism of refs,” per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Speaking to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio after defeating the Patriots, Mahomes was asked if he plans to appeal the charge.

“I honestly don’t even know how that process works,” Mahomes said. “I think it’s the first time I’ve ever been fined. But I know mentally I’m just gonna move on and play. Now that the game’s over and I have an extra day, I’ll figure out how that process goes.”

Mahomes needed to be held back from the refs after an offensive offsides penalty on Kadarius Toney reversed tight end Travis Kelce‘s touchdown pass against the Buffalo Bills. The two-time Super Bowl champ couldn’t contain his emotions while shaking Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s hand after the game and sounded off on the ref’s “elementary school” officiating.

Patrick Mahomes was still upset about the offside call meeting with Josh Allen after the game. #Billsmafia pic.twitter.com/6TYGJ1xnS9 — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) December 11, 2023

“I knew that I let my emotions get the best of me,” Patrick Mahomes said. “I knew that something was coming. I didn’t know what it was going to be and then the fine came and all I can do now is move on and become a better person about it and not let that scenario happen again.”

Overall, it seems highly unlikely the $450 million quarterback appeals the fine. “As a man and as a person, you have to deal with the consequences of your actions,” Mahomes said. “That’s how I was always taught growing up.”

Patrick Mahomes’ Receivers Continued to Struggle Against the Patriots

Penalties, turnovers, and dropped passes continue to plague the Chiefs receivers against New England. Toney’s drop in the fourth quarter led to an interception that made Mahomes irate.

Patrick Mahomes after his pass to Kadarius Toney hits his hands and is then intercepted. 😡 pic.twitter.com/D6Ydut5Lbs — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 17, 2023

Mahomes told Florio he needs to be better at channeling his competitive nature. “I have to be able to control my emotions in adverse situations,” he told Florio. “So, all I can do now is just become a better person for it.”

Despite numerous mistakes by his receivers against the Patriots, Mahomes completed 27-of-37 passes for 305 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Mahomes’ first interception was totally his fault, as tight end Blake Bell had the ball wrangled out by Patriots linebacker Marte Mapu. Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore fumbled but was bailed out by a holding penalty on Patriots cornerback Alex Austin.

On the bright side, Rashee Rice caught all 9 of his targets for 91 yards including a touchdown pass from running back Jerick McKinnon.

If you played Mahomes, do not watch.

Mckinnon TD pass to Rice!pic.twitter.com/F5R78Q6XkJ — 𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥 𝗗𝗙𝗦 & 𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗣𝗦 (@LineStarApp) December 17, 2023

The Chiefs also showed improvement on short-down yardage thanks to their run game. Mahomes and Co. converted 7-of-11 attempts on third-and-short, The Kansas City Star reported. With Isiah Pacheco still out, Clyde Edwards-Helaire recorded 13 carries for 37 yards and four catches for 64 yards and a touchdown. Mckinnon had four carries for 11 yards along with three receptions for 19 yards and a touchdown.

The Chiefs Face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16

Patrick Mahomes vs. the Patriots blitz: 8/8

154 yards

1 TD / 0 INTs

158.3 passer rating 🎯 pic.twitter.com/LOfTOlZZ1t — PFF KC Chiefs (@PFF_Chiefs) December 18, 2023



Up next, the Chiefs face the Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) on Christmas Day, a team they crushed 31-17 in Week 12. With the Denver Broncos (7-7) losing to the Detroit Lions in Week 15, the Chiefs (9-5) have a 93% chance of winning the division title, per ESPN’s Adam Teicher.

Still fighting for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, Mahomes is looking to sweep all three of the Chiefs remaining matchups. “He’s been focused more than I’ve ever seen him focused,” Kelce said of Mahomes, per The Athletic. “I don’t expect that to change going into the end of the season and into the playoffs.”