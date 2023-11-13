Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Sells $2.9 Million Kansas City Home

While Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, settle into their mega mansion in Cass County, Missouri, a new owner snatched up their former home.

The couple spent nearly $400,000 renovating the ranch-style house in the ritzy subdivision of Sunset Hill before listing the home for $2.9 million in mid-June, according to People.

The KC Current co-owners shared a video tour of the house while it was under construction three years ago. “This is the first house either of us ever owned,” Mahomes said at the time.

Fox 4 recently reported that the Mahomes’ first house was snatched up less than two weeks after it was listed. The news outlet revealed that the three-bedroom, five-bathroom home was sold to a trust in the name of David Bradley III.

Play

Bradley, who goes by Rall, his middle name, owns the BERKS Group, an investment firm in Kanas City. He also works for the family-owned News-Press Gazette Co, where his father, also named David Bradley, serves as Chairman and CEO. It appears Bradley purchased the home a few months after getting engaged to Amy Elizabeth Trader, per an announcement shared in The Independent.

The open-concept interior home, photos of which are posted on Zillow, features a hot tub, heated pool, putting green, and five-car garage that sits on 1.4 acres.

Mahomes and Brittany look to have made a sizable profit on their former home that they purchased for an estimated $1.9 million in 2019. Of course, the $450 million superstar is doing just fine financially. The Mahomes also own a 7,800-square-foot mansion in Westlake Texas, according to The New York Post. They purchased the home for $3.37 million in March 2020.

Patrick Mahomes Is Enjoying the Bye Week With His Family



During the Chiefs’ bye week, Mahomes is getting rest and being a spectator of sports. He took in a Dallas Mavericks game with Brittany on November 8, before catching his alma mater, the Texas Tech Raiders, take on the Kansas Jayhawks on November 11. The Raiders won 16-15.

After hosting his fourth annual “15 And The Mahomies Foundation Gala” on November 9, which raised over $615,000 in grants, the two-time Super Bowl MVP is enjoying quality time with his children at their new house.

Brittany shared several photos and videos on her Instagram Stories of Mahomes with their daughter, Sterling, and son, Bronze, playing golf outside, watching TV, and cooking dinner in their palatial home.

The mansion sits on 8 acres of property. The home features a pool, a private pond, and a 50-yard football field in their yard.

Patrick Mahomes ‘Promised’ the Chiefs Offense Will Get Better

The Chiefs are 7-2 and remain atop the AFC West, but over the past few weeks, the team’s defense has been doing most of the heavy lifting.

The 28-year-old quarterback is aware the offense needs to get it together, especially before facing the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) on Monday Night Football.

During the Chiefs’ 21-14 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 9, the offense went scoreless in the second half. Mahomes was held to under 200 yards for the first time this season.

“We just didn’t make plays. At the end of the day, we didn’t make plays and that was me – it was everybody,” Mahomes told Peter King after the game in Frankfurt, Germany. “Something was off and it’s kinda been like that all year…. as this season goes on, we’re gonna make plays and find a way to win.

“We’re going to get this offense figured out, I promise you, Then we’re going to be a hard team to beat.”