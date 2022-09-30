Patrick Mahomes Sends Message to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa After Scary Injury

Midway through the second quarter of the Miami Dolphins Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary injury that caught national attention.

After being thrown to the ground by Bengals defensive lineman Josh Tupou, Tagovailoa was seen on the ground with his fingers twisted in an unnatural position, a sign that the Dolphins quarterback was clearly injured.

Following several minutes of the medical staff evaluating Tagovailoa on the field, he was put on a stretcher and sent to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.

As a 3-0 team heading into the game, the loss of Tagovailoa was a massive blow to Miami, who lost the game 27-15 to the now 2-2 Cincinnati squad. But the life of Tagovailoa was much more important on Thursday night than the result of the game.

Many NFL fans watching the game were calling for the NFL to investigate the Dolphins following Tagovailoa’s injury. That’s because of an incident that happened in Miami’s Week 3 win against the Buffalo Bills in which Tagovailoa appear to have suffered a head injury, yet was able to go back into the game soon after suffering the injury, which Tagovailoa claimed after the game was an injury to his back.

The injury happened just four days before Tagovailoa suffered the injury against the Bengals, which puts into question if Tagovailoa was healthy enough to play against Cincinnati.

Mahomes Sends Message to Tua

Taking to Twitter during the Thursday night showdown, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sent a message to Tagovailoa following his scary injury.

“Prayers up man..” Mahomes wrote.

Other Twitter users flooded the comments section of Mahomes’ tweet to react to Tagovailoa’s injury as well.

“Dont ever lie in concussion protocols Patrick….Dirty how Tua’s been done here. We want you safe and healthy above everything mate,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Always protect your health. For reasons outside of football, please protect your health. Just because you can play doesn’t mean you should. Hope Tua is ok,” another user wrote.

“Bengals fans went 3 weeks calling other players dirty for football plays and their player just slammed Tua on his back when he was aready going down,” another user wrote. “Players having career years always end when playing the Bengals. Investigate the organization.”

“Classic fencing response to acute head injury,” another user wrote. “The doctors who let him back in the game last week and let him play this week need to be sued and lose their license as a doctor. Just awful!”

Update on Tua’s Injury

After being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the Dolphins shared an update on Tagovailoa.

“Tua Tagovailoa has been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. He is conscious and has movement in all his extremities,” the team wrote on Twitter.

Miami provided another update on Tagovailoa after the game.

“QB Tua Tagovailoa is expected to be discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and will fly home with the team tonight,” the team wrote.

This is all great news for Tagovailoa after a scary incident for the third-year quarterback.