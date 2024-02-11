Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Dispels Rumor About Brittany & Taylor Swift

The Kansas City Chiefs have a chance to be the first team in 20 years to win back-to-back Super Bowls. And no one is more proud than Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ mother, Randi Mahomes.

However, with great achievement, also comes great scrutiny. The spotlight can bring unwanted criticism, which is why Randi is so happy Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, found a friend in Taylor Swift.

While some people believe Taylor has no choice but to be friendly with Travis Kelce‘s best friend’s wife, the two have truly bonded, Randi explained.

Speaking to Page Six in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl, “It’s hard at this point to meet people that are true and real and they kind of found each other,” Randi said. “They really, I mean, talk all the time and they’re like, really good friends.”

Brittany and Taylor have hung out several times outside of Chiefs games. The 28-year-old mother of two has joined several girls’ nights out with the singer. Brittany also appeared to drop a Reputation (Taylor’s Version) red herring ahead of her “The Kelly Clarkson Show” appearance.

During her “Got It From My Momma Podcast” interview, Randi said finding authentic friends is an issue for herself, as well. After Mahomes was drafted in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft, acquaintances came out of the woodwork.

“To the fact that, whether people weren’t my friends before, or not close to me or invited me. Now, I get invited,” Randi said. “And I’m very happy and it’s great, but sometimes it’s like, you didn’t want me here before.”

Randi Mahomes Gave a Shout Out to Taylor Swift’s Parents Andrea & Scott



Even though Mahomes is a grown 28-year-old man, Randi still worries about him and the level of fame he’s earned. While she struggles with the attention he receives, the 51-year-old knows what Swift’s parents must deal with is on another level.

“I thought Patrick, being my child, was a lot,” she said on the podcast. “Now I’m like, ‘Whoa, whoa I can only imagine [what Andrea and Scott Swift, go through].” Randi is also amazed by Swift, who she’s gotten to know while watching Chiefs games.

“She’s fun, having a good time, and I love to see that,” Randi said. “She takes a picture with everybody, like, if she’s going to the bathroom… she’s gonna stop for all the little girls, all the kids. And I’m like, ‘You go, girl!’ She may not feel like she’s going out of her way, but she makes a point. And I’m like, ‘OK, you’ve really got a fan now!'”

In fact, Randi considers Swift like “family.” After the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Divisional round, Randi shared a photo with Swift, daughter-in-law Brittany, son Jackson, 23, and daughter Mia, 12. She captioned the post, “Chiefs headed to Super Bowl!! My team! My family! #15.”

Randi Mahomes Blocks Out the ‘Hate’ Son Jackson Receives



Randi said her friendships were tested following Jackson’s “fake” assault allegations. The public hate he receives is tough on the entire family, Randi said on the podcast.

A video of Jackson appearing to get denied at a club in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl went viral. In the video, Brittany appear to ice him out and keep dancing. One person posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Bro the whole family hates him😭😭.”

While Patrick is adored by fans, the response to Jackson is polar opposite. “As a mother, as I watch a TV station that loves one child, and then absolutely hates the other, it not only affects me, it affects both children and my daughter,” Randi said. “We’ve gotten to where we turn off the TV… 90% of it is not true.”