Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Sends Message to Son Ahead of Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ journey to the Super Bowl was no cakewalk. With an offense that led the league in dropped passes, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had the worst statistical season of his career.

Little over a month ago, Kansas took an embarrassing defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day, the team’s fifth loss in eight games. The Chiefs were booed off the field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Now, the Chiefs are heading to their fourth Super Bowl in five years, and no one is more proud than Randi Martin.

Mahomes’ mother posted an emotional message to her son on Instagram after the Chiefs defeated the Ravens 17-10. She wrote, “I can literally say I can’t remember a time you didn’t have a ball in your hand or something you wanted to play catch with. Easter egg, gum ball, or even socks. I’m super proud of you and I admire your hard work and dedication. I love you and so proud. Enjoy every moment son ❤️.”

Randi’s post racked up over 25,000 likes, including one from Mahomes, who responded with two heart emojis. While Mahomes is arguably one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game, this past season tested him. The 28-year-old exuded confidence in his offense, but they were consistently inconsistent all year. That is, until the postseason.

After the Chiefs crushed the Miami Dolphins 26-7 in the Wild Card round, doubts lingered over Mahomes’ ability to perform on the road in the playoffs. But Mahomes and Co. traveled to Highmark Stadium and defeated the Buffalo Bills 27-24 in the Divisional round.

The Chiefs entered the AFC Championship round against the Baltimore Ravens as 4.5-point underdogs and upset the No. 1 seeded team. At this point, betting against Mahomes is just a bad decision.

Patrick Mahomes’ Mother Called Taylor Swift ‘Family’ While Celebrating the Chiefs Win Over the Ravens



Immediately after the Chiefs punched their to Super Bowl, Randi celebrated with her “family.” Randi, who split from Pat Mahomes Sr. in 2006, shares sons Patrick, 28, and Jackson, 23. Mia, who’s a regular at Chiefs games, is from Randi’s relationship after their divorce.

However, not all family is blood related. Mahomes refers to tight end Travis Kelce as a brother, and Randi has welcomed his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, into the Chiefs family. After Kansas City defeated the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, she posted a photo with her daughter-in-law, Brittany Mahomes, Jackson, Mia, and Swift.

Randi captioned the photo, “Chiefs headed to Super Bowl!! My team! My family! #15.”

I wish they gave more media attention to Patrick Mahomes Sr. He’s pretty funny 🤣 pic.twitter.com/iZqO9OuEU6 — Playmaker (@playmaker) January 29, 2024

Pat Mahomes, who’s also given Swift the stamp of approval, expressed how proud he was after Chiefs defeated Baltimore. “I’m very excited, man,” he told reporters. “Going back to another Super Bowl is more than anybody could even imagine.”

Mahomes’ father also suggested his son won’t stop at back-to-back Super Bowl appearances. “We’re going for three, and then we’re going for four, five, six, seven, eight, nine!”

Patrick Mahomes Is Focused on Defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl

While Mahomes was thrilled to defeat the Ravens, the two-time Super Bowl MVP already has his eyes set on their next game. In the locker room after the win, “We ain’t done, yet,” Mahomes told his teammates.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid shared a similar sentiment. “We’re not finished. We still got one more. But in the meantime, let’s enjoy this son of a gun,” Reid said.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Mahomes made it clear that making it to the big game is not a tired experience.

“You don’t take it for granted either,” he said. “You never know how many you’re going to get to. Or if you’re going to get to any. So, it truly is special to do it with these guys after what we’ve been through all season long.”

The Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on February 11.